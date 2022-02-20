There’s now a Wordle for Star Wars — meet SWordle

The runaway success of Wordle has led to plenty of homages from developers paying tribute to the addictive formula. Some of the Wordle alternatives so far include Mathler, which tests your head for equations and Worldle (sic.), which challenges your geographical knowledge by replacing words with country outlines.

Now there’s a new challenger specifically designed for Star Wars megafans: SWordle. Created by Aurebesh Files, it’s Wordle where only words with a link to a galaxy far, far away are accepted. And it comes complete with a Millennium Falcon shaped Delete key.

It follows the same rules as Wordle where green represents a correct letter in the right place, and a yellow a correct letter in the wrong location as you try and identify the five-letter word in six guesses or fewer. Oh, and numbers are permitted for droid-related reasons.

Swordle - Wordle for Star Wars is in BETA! Check it out and let me know!!I made it, and this is hard! SWordle #2 5/6🟨⬛️🟨⬛️🟨⬛️⬛️⬛️🟨🟨⬛️🟨⬛️⬛️🟨🟩🟩⬛️⬛️🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩https://t.co/rMhmbI71RpJanuary 30, 2022 See more

On the surface of things, it should still be easier. While Wordle could conceivably pick any of the ~9,000 five-letter words accepted by the latest version of the Scrabble Dictionary, there are only a limited number of possibilities with obvious Star Wars connotations. EWOKS, ENDOR VADER, FORCE, XWING — you know the drill.

But honestly, only Star Wars megafans need apply — and that demonstrably does not include me, given my limited success for the past two days. Yesterday’s winning word was FISTO — or Kit Fisto, a minor character in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Without wanting to give the game away, today’s is even more obscure and doesn’t command a particularly long entry on the Star Wars fandom wiki (spoilers, obviously).

If Star Wars isn’t your thing, there are other niche Wordle clones out there. Lordle Of The Rings follows the same formula but with words like MORDOR and BILBO deemed acceptable, while Squirdle is the brilliantly named alternative for Pokemon fans.

It’s fair to say that none of these more niche offerings are likely to be bought up by the New York Times like the original Wordle, but hope springs eternal. “Who wants to buy SWordle? I’ll take low seven figures any day”, the creators jokilly tweeted.