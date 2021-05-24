The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date on Netflix, Elliot Page photos, trailer, cast and more news

More news about The Umbrella Academy season 3 is here — and even more is coming soon. Yes, while Elliot Page is promising fans will be "surprised" by what happens in the Netflix drama, Netflix has just revealed when we should expect to learn more. Filming on Umbrella Academy season 3 is still taking place, as seen in leaked set photos — including ones teasing a showdown between the Umbrella Academy and their alternate timeline replacements, Sparrow Academy.

After an entire season stuck in the 1960s-era Dallas, the Hargreeves siblings reunited, defeated the nefarious Handler and found a way back to their present day. But what they found when they returned is, well, very different from the status quo.

In the alternate present day, they discovered that Hargreeves adopted different children, except for Ben, since they revealed their identities in Dallas. Now, Ben is part of an entirely different Hargreeves super group, dubbed the Sparrows.

Here's everything we know so far about The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Netflix's Geeked Week will deliver news about The Umbrella Academy season 3, and many other shows.

Elliot Page and fellow cast members recently previewed Umbrella Academy season 3 for the first time, with Page saying fans will be "often surprised" by the plot.

Leaked set photos reveal the new Sparrow Academy cast members confronting Luther.

In November 2020, Netflix announced it ordered Umbrella Academy season 3. The season has a 10-episode order. We could get a reveal of when the season is expected to arrive during Netflix Geeked Week (June 7 through 11) where Netflix will also reveal more about The Witcher season 2.

Steve Blackman returns as showrunner and executive producer. Production began in February in Toronto, Canada.

Umbrella Academy season 3 filming information

When could fans expect to see it? If it follows a similar timeline to the previous seasons, filming will take about five to six months — or even longer.

Tom Hopper, who plays Luther/Number One, recently told Collider, "The COVID protocols mean that we have shorter days, which means that the actual length of the shoot is going to be a lot longer. But yeah, we're really near the beginning. We're not that far into it at the moment, so we've got a long way to go, but it's good."

That said, Hopper also noted it should be worth the wait, saying "I just want them to know that if they've loved the first two seasons, we've upped the ante, big time - and if the fun factor is upped, I think the wow factor is upped ... And I think they're just going to fall in love with these characters even more."

Let's say filming on season 3 requires eight or nine months. Post-production (including visual effects) could last around six to eight months. That adds up to anywhere from May to July 2022.

Umbrella Academy season 3 set photos

Umbrella Academy season 3 is filming currently in Toronto. Photographer Sean O’Neill spotted new cast members filming a scene where they seem to confront Tom Hopper's Luther. He posted a couple images to Twitter, and a fan account then helpfully collated them and a few others.

Umbrella Academy season 3 Elliot Page photos

On Instagram, Elliot Page has shared photos from the set of Umbrella Academy season 3. The first is a shot of the show's new logo — an umbrella, with the number three, and a sparrow.

Another shows Page on set, masked and in front of a trailer. "Spreading love all around," Page wrote in the caption. New cast members Cazzie David and Justin Cornwell both left comments.

Another Umbrella Academy season 3 set photo features Page with co-star Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison. The latter is wearing a personalized face shield and sticking out her tongue, while displaying the peace hand gesture.

Page's latest set photo is a mirror selfie, where the star is sporting a red flannel button-up over a gray T-shirt and a dark baseball cap. Of course, we're dying to know if Page is in costume as Vanya, who tends to dress fairly casually. Or this could just be Page's normal, everyday attire.

Umbrella Academy season 3 cast

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast will include all of the main actors playing the Hargreeves siblings:

Elliot Page as Vanya aka Number Seven, who can convert soundwaves into a destructive force

who can convert soundwaves into a destructive force Tom Hopper Luther aka Number One , who has super strength and the upper body of an ape

, who has super strength and the upper body of an ape David Castaneda as Diego aka Number Two , who can curve the trajectory of anything he throws

, who can curve the trajectory of anything he throws Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka Number Three, who can control minds with the phrase "I heard a rumor..."

who can control minds with the phrase "I heard a rumor..." Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka Number Four , who can communicate with the dead and make them corporeal for a temporary time

, who can communicate with the dead and make them corporeal for a temporary time Aidan Gallagher as Number Five , who can travel through space and time

, who can travel through space and time Justin H. Min as Ben aka Number Six, who can unleash huge tentacles from his body

In addition to the seven Hargreeves siblings, Netflix confirmed that we will also see two more family members and friends.

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves , a billionaire industrialist who adopted the siblings. In season 2, he is unmasked as an alien lifeform

, a billionaire industrialist who adopted the siblings. In season 2, he is unmasked as an alien lifeform Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts, the Handler's adopted daughter and Diego's girlfriend, who turns out to have mirroring superpowers.

There are also a number of supporting characters from the first two seasons who may pop up again. Since the siblings returned to an altered timeline (more about that below), even previously dead characters could show up. Or we may see some characters in flashbacks, visions or ghosts that appear to Klaus. They include:

Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace Hargreeves , the siblings' robot mom in season 1 and Reginald's human girlfriend in season 2

, the siblings' robot mom in season 1 and Reginald's human girlfriend in season 2 Adam Godley and Ken Hall as Pogo , an intelligent chimpanzee who serves as Reginald's assistant. Godley provides the voice and facial capture, while Hall provides the body motion capture

, an intelligent chimpanzee who serves as Reginald's assistant. Godley provides the voice and facial capture, while Hall provides the body motion capture Kate Walsh as The Handler , the head of the Commission

, the head of the Commission Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha , a Commission agent

, a Commission agent Cameron Britton as Hazel, a Commission agent and Cha-Cha's partner

a Commission agent and Cha-Cha's partner Sheila McCarthy as Agnes Rofa , a waitress and Hazel's love interest

, a waitress and Hazel's love interest Ashley Madekwe as Detective Eudora Patch , Diego's ex-girlfriend

, Diego's ex-girlfriend Cody Ray Thompson as Dave, a Vietnam War soldier and Klaus' love interest

a Vietnam War soldier and Klaus' love interest Ken Hall as Herb , a Commission worker and now temporary head of the agency

, a Commission worker and now temporary head of the agency Patrice Goodman as Dot, a Commission worker

a Commission worker Marin Ireland as Sissy Cooper , Vanya's love interest in 1963 Dallas

, Vanya's love interest in 1963 Dallas Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, Allison's husband in 1963 Dallas

Allison's husband in 1963 Dallas Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan Cooper, Sissy's young son who takes on a bit of Vanya's powers

Netflix also unveiled the new cast members playing the Sparrows in Umbrella Academy season 3, along with their character descriptions.

Of course, we already know of one: Justin H. Min as Ben, although this Ben (Sparrow #2) is described as "scheming, tactical and vicious, determined to gain his status as leader."

His Sparrow siblings are:

Justin Cornwell as Marcus (Sparrow #1), a natural born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus.

a natural born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus. Britne Oldford as Fei (Sparrow #3), who sees the world in a special way. She’s typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there’s no turning back.

who sees the world in a special way. She’s typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there’s no turning back. Jake Epstein as Alphonso (Sparrow #4), a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer. Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane (Sparrow #5), a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them.

a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them. Cazzie David as Jayme (Sparrow #6), a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you’d be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to.

a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you’d be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube aka Christopher (Sparrow #7) is a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.

Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer

There is no Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer yet, so don't believe anyone who tells you otherwise.

When might we get a trailer, or at least some kind of teaser from Netflix? Geeked Week is a prime opportunity, for at least a celebratory video related to filming (like Witcher season 2 did) in a few months. Or maybe Netflix will debut the first teaser trailer at Comic-Con @ Home this July. I heard a rumor ...

But in the meantime, check out Netflix's preview video of a panel with the cast members. Page says he was "surprised" by this season's scripts, while Raver-Lampman noted, "I actually have no idea what's going to happen at the end, that's the first time being in it and filming and not knowing what the end goal is. It's great, I'm here for it."

Umbrella Academy season 3 theories and Sparrow Academy plot

The Umbrella Academy season 3 will have a whole lot to unpack from the enormous cliffhanger from the season 2 finale. So, first, let's explain what happened in the finale.

The finale takes place on November 22, 1963 (aka the day JFK was assassinated). Earlier, the siblings had averted the Doomsday apocalypse, as seen by Number Five. It turned out that Vanya, once again, was "the bomb." But unlike in their present-day timeline, they were able to defuse her. Or, we should say: Ben defused her. Ghost Ben merged into Vanya and talked her down. Unfortunately, he ended up sacrificing himself and his spirit passed on.

Afterward, the Hargreeves siblings go to Sissy's farm, as Vanya had figured out that part of her power had been ingested by Sissy's son, Harlan. As Vanya tries to soothe him, the Handler shows up with an army of Commission agents to take out the siblings for good.

Vanya uses her power to wipe out the entire army — but the Handler and her adopted daughter, Lila, survive. It turns out Lila also has a power! She can mirror any one of the siblings and deploy their power right back at them (think Rogue in X-Men).

But the siblings, led by Diego, try to turn Lila to their side. They tell her the Handler plotted the murder of Lila's parents, then stole her and is now using Lila for her own agenda. Diego pleads for Lila to join their family. But just as she's wavering, the Handler guns them all down. Then, the final Swedish assassin shows up and kills her.

Number Five manages to survive and remembers advice his father had given him about rewinding time second by second, minute by minute. So he travels back in time just a bit. Just when the Handler shows up, he takes her gun. But the assassin still arrives and shoots the Handler. He and Number Five have a stare-down and then reach a detente, so the assassin leaves. The siblings are safe.

Herb from the Commission arrives and tells the Hargreeves they can take a suitcase and return to their timeline. Before they go, Vanya bids Sissy a teary farewell and takes back her bit of power from Harlan (or so she thinks).

The siblings take the suitcase portal back to their timeline — April 2, 2019. And since the family mansion is still intact and the world hasn't ended, it appears the original apocalypse was averted.

But within the mansion, they find some curious changes and a big shock: their dead father, Reginald! How is he alive? He calls forward a group of shadowy figures, whom he calls the Sparrow Academy. Turns out that the Umbrella Academy doesn't exist!

And even more shocking is the appearance of Ben! He looks different — longer hair, a scar on his face. But somehow, he's alive and not a ghost only visible to Klaus in this new present-day timeline. And he has no idea who any of his siblings are.

So, what's going on? Well, as it happens with most time travel, the siblings' adventures in 1963 Dallas seem to have altered the course of events.

Recall that 43 non-pregnant women gave birth simultaneously and surprisingly. Reginald adopted seven of them. Since Reg met the adult versions of his children in 1963, he seems to have chosen to adopt different babies this time around. He still adopted Ben, since he didn't see Ghost Ben in 1963.

Time travel: Can't make sense of it, can't seem to make a superhero story without it.