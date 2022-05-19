The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer teases a truly trippy multiverse

Move over, Marvel — the Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer is tripping through the multiverse. The bonkers, action-packed teaser sets up an epic showdown between the Hargreeves siblings and, uh, the other Hargreeves siblings. Oh, and the world is just days away from ending again, NBD!

The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer provides a better look at the Sparrow Academy, an alternate universe version of the family of superheroes. Viktor (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) return to 2019 to discover things are not at all how they left them.

Sure, they stopped 1963's doomsday, but their actions in that time period profoundly altered the present-day reality. Their father, Reginald (Colm Feore), adopted different babies who grew up to wield different powers. The only crossover is Ben (Justin H. Min), who is as antagonistic as the rest of the Sparrow Academy members. Naturally, their initial confrontation turns very violent.

Worse, their time-tripping has created a paradox that's swallowing things — like their pug, Mr. Pennycrumb. The Umbrellas have "four, maybe five days before the rest of existence is blitzed," as Five warns. Klaus hopes he has time to meet and maybe hook up this universe's version of himself, because it's Klaus.

To make things right, the OG siblings will have to convince the Sparrows to help them return to their pre-apocalyptic lives. If that's even possible.

Multiverse shenanigans are all the rage in movies and shows these days; the most high-profile example is Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Umbrella Academy season 3 seems to take a page from a different, better book — Everything Everywhere All at Once. The movie blends genres much like the show has done in the first two seasons. The trailer indicates season 3 is spiking its mix of action, supernatural, mystery and dark comedy with extra doses of snark and weird.

We're looking forward to the hangover when one of the best Netflix shows returns June 22.