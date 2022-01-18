War is coming to Tatooine when you watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 4, streaming soon on Disney Plus. The bounty hunter has faced resistance to his ascension to daimyo of Jabba the Hutt's former territory. Last week, he dispatched the Hutt twins after his new cyborg gang defeated the gladiator Black Krrsantan. But now, a new foe has arrived on the planet: the Pyke Syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 4 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 19

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen

Showrunners: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez

Total episodes: 7

The Book of Boba Fett episode 4 promises all-out war between Boba, right-hand assassin Fennec Shand and their new young allies, the cyborg bikers. Oh, and Boba's new Rancor!

Meanwhile, the flashbacks reveal Boba's longstanding relationship with the Pykes. After attempting to collect protection money from them, he returns to the Tusken Raiders' camp to discover a massacre. It was carried out by the biker gang that raided Tosche Station but somehow, we think the Pykes could be involved. And that could play into what's going on in the present day.

Here's everything you need to know about watching The Book of Boba Fett episode 4.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 4 on Disney Plus

You won't need to hire a bounty hunter to find The Book of Boba Fett. The series is streaming on Disney Plus. Episode 4 drops on Wednesday, January 12 at 3 a.m. ET.

The first season consists of seven episodes, will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

For other stuff to watch on Disney Plus, you can extend your time in the galaxy far, far away by watching the Star Wars movies in order.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our recommendations on what to watch in January 2022 and recent new movies and shows on HBO Max, Hulu and more.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 4 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Book of Boba Fett episodes release schedule

Here's the release schedule for The Book of Boba Fett season 1.