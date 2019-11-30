The best smart lock deal of Cyber Monday is already here

Amazon's already locking its Cyber Monday deals down, despite it still being the freakin' weekend. But with a deal this good, on one of our Editor's Choice smart locks, we can't blame them for not waiting 'til the weekend to end.

Right now, Amazon's selling the August Smart Lock for $79. That's $71 off (47%!), which lets you save some money to get one of the lock's must-have accessories to make it even smarter.

August Smart Lock: was $150 now $79 at Amazon

What happens when you take a great budget lock and pick off practically half the price? August's Smart Lock is now $71 off at Amazon, and that's more than enough savings for you to get the August Connect, which helps you control the lock remotely and also add smart assistant integrations. View Deal

In our August Smart Lock review, we commend the smart home gadget for its ease of installation, flexible settings and auto-lock/unlock capabilities.

And about that must-get accessory. Our review notes that you'll probably want to get the $61 August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to add remote lock access, and integrate the August Smart Lock with smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, and support Airbnb and Home Away Simplisafe.