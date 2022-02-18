Tesla recalls — everything you need to know

The number of Tesla recalls has risen dramatically in recent months. While the majority of those issues are software based and can be fixed with an over-the-air update, it's not been a particularly good look for the automaker.

No car company is stranger to recalls, but the increasing number of Tesla recalls is catching peoples' attention. Especially when the automaker has to pull features from the Full Self Driving beta, which itself is pretty controversial for handing over the usually-stringent safety testing to the general public.

Here are all the latest Tesla recalls, and everything you need to know.

Feb 10: Tesla recalls 'Boombox' feature on 579,000 cars

Cars affected: 579,000

Models affected: Model S, X, Y (2020-2022), 3 (2017-2022)

Tesla is having to recall the 'Boombox' function on almost 579,000 cars because it's capable of obscuring aural safety warnings for pedestrians.

Boombox launched in 2020 and allowed Tesla owners to play a bunch of sounds outside the car, including "funny" things like goat bleating and fart noises. But according to the NHTSA, this violates U.S. federal EV safety standards — specifically those that mandate warning noises for pedestrians. Because EVs are much quieter, on account of them not having a noisy internal combustion engine.

The recall doesn't disable Boombox permanently. Instead an upcoming update will prevent drivers from using the feature while the car is in drive, reverse or neutral. Musk has blamed the incident on the "fun police," presumably because of how hilarious it is to play fart sounds from your car while you're driving.

The fun police made us do it (sigh)February 13, 2022 See more

(Image credit: Tesla)

Feb 9: Windshield defrosting issue

Cars affected: 26,681

Models affected: Model S, X, 3 (2021-2022), Y (2020-2022)

A software error in some Tesla cars has caused problems in windshield defrosting, leading to a recall being filed with the NHTSA. According to Tesla, an error can cause a valve in the car's heat pump to open at the wrong time, trapping refrigerant in the evaporator.

The problem is set to be fixed with an over-the-air update.

Feb 4: Faulty seatbelt chimes

Cars affected: 817,143

Models affected: Model S, X, 3 and Y (2021-2022)

The seatbelt chime is a feature you will find in every single new car out on the road. In fact, it's a federal requirement for the car to chime annoyingly if the driver's seatbelt is not buckled when the car is in motion.

Unfortunately, Tesla Model S, X, 3 and Y cars from 2021 and 2022 had a fault in this system — leading to a software recall for some 817,143 vehicles.

Apparently the fault occurred if the driver exited the vehicle while the chime was sounding, and then re-entered the car. The visual alert of an unbuckled seatbelt was not affected, and Tesla said the problem would not occur if the car exceeded 13.7 MPH. A software update has already started rolling out, according to the NHTSA.

Feb 3: More phantom braking issues

Cars affected: 416,000

Models affected: Model 3, Y (221-2022)

After being forced to recall a Full Self Driving software update back in October, it appears Tesla owners are still having problems with "phantom braking." In other words, Teslas are hitting the brakes for no discernable reason.

The Washington Post reports that the NHTSA has had 107 complaints over the past three months. The previous 22 months had just 34 complaints.

Some owners complained that Teslas are overly sensitive to trucks in the opposite lane, while others claim their Teslas hit the brakes despite there being no other cars on the road. Obviously that poses a serious dangers to Tesla drivers, and other cars on the road.

The NHTSA hasn't verified the reports, but a spokesperson said that the agency is "engaging in a dialogue" with Tesla over the incidents.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Feb 1: Tesla recalls FSD's 'Assertive Mode' feature. Again

Cars affected: 53,822

Models affected: Model S, X, 3, Y (Firmware 2020.40.1.10)

Tesla's Full Self Driving beta has just had to recall yet another update. Assertive Mode originally launched back in December, only to be recalled two days later after drivers experienced issues with traffic light left turns and unexpected stopping.

Assertive Mode returned in January, with Tesla promising cars would "have a smaller follow distance, perform more frequent speed lane changes, will not exit passing lanes and may perform rolling stops."

A rolling stop is where the driver treats an intersection stop sign as a yield sign, slowing down instead of coming to a complete stop. According to ABC News the FSD software allowed the car to roll through stop signs at up to 5.6 MPH. The problem is, rolling stops are illegal in many U.S. states, causing regulators to get involved.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials met with Tesla, who reportedly agreed to the recall. While the automaker says it doesn't know if the feature caused any injuries or crashes, the NHTSA says that failure to stop can increase the risk of a crash.

So an OTA update has been released to the 54,0000 affected Teslas, recalling the update, and putting an end to Assertive Mode for the second time.

Dec 30: Tesla issues recall for most Model 3 and Model S vehicles

Cars affected: 475,000

Models affected: Model 3 (2017-2020), Model S (2014 and newer)

Tesla issued a massive 475,000 vehicle recall for the Model 3 and Model S. It affects Model 3 units made between 2017-2020 and Model S units made from 2014 onwards.

For the Model 3, the issue comes down to the rear-view camera harness which may become damaged from opening and closing the rear trunk. This could leave drivers without access to rear-view camera footage.

On the Model S, a faulty front trunk latch may lead to the "frunk" opening suddenly, which could be especially dangerous while driving.

Nov 2: Brake-related software glitch

Cars affected: 11,704

Models affected: Model S, X, 3, Y

Tesla had to roll back an update of its full self driving beta thanks to a communications breakdown between two chips. This issue led to problems known as 'phantom braking' where Autopilot would suddenly hit the brakes for seemingly no reason.

Tesla issued a recall of almost 12,000 cars, according to AP, after the NHTSA questioned Tesla about why it hadn't already done it. The NHTSA opened an investigation into Autopilot back in August, and Elektrek notes there has been a major uptick in the number of complaints related to phantom braking in recent weeks.

(Image credit: Telsa)

Oct 29: Suspension fault in Model 3 and Model Y

Cars affected: 2,791

Models affected: Model 3 (2019-2021), Model Y (2021)

Tesla issued a recall on almost 3,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars over concerns that the front lateral suspension link fasteners might loosen. That could affect wheel alignment, and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 2019-2021 Model 3 cars and 2020 and 2021 Model Ys. Affected owners will apparently be notified by mail before December 24, and the fix will be free of charge.