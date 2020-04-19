Spider-Man PS5 leak reveals story details, gameplay and release window

Given the success of Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4, a sequel for the upcoming PS5 seems inevitable. And we just might have our first taste of what Spider-Man PS5 could play like, thanks to an alleged leak containing a ton of new story, gameplay and character details.

This leak comes from a now-deleted Reddit post (via The Game Post), which quotes a source that reportedly attended a long presentation on the sequel to Insomniac Games' hit 2018 action game. There are a ton of possible details to glean from this info dump, but here are some highlights.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man and potentially Marvel's Spider-Man 2!

For starters, Spider-Man PS5 may introduce some significant new mechanics, including a dynamic weather system that delivers realistic physics for snow, rain and other weather effects. The presentation reportedly stressed a larger focus on smaller, more dynamic side missions that would allow Spider-Man to help everyday people (such as construction workers and doctors) in danger.

Perhaps the biggest change to Spider-Man PS5 could be the introduction of the black symbiote suit, a Spider-Man staple and something that was teased by the events of the Spider-Man PS4 ending. Wearing the black suit will apparently make Spider-Man more powerful and fluid, and the suit will carry its own skill tree of unlockable perks.

Story-wise, the leak alleges that Peter has returned to The Daily Bugle as a photographer, hinting that we may get a bigger focus on photography-related missions. It also appears that we'll learn the fate of Harry Osborn, who was missing during the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and was hinted to be stuck inside of a Venom-like symbiote.

(Image credit: Reddit)

As the ending of Marvel's Spider-Man suggests, it appears that Miles Morales will play a bigger role and will be a playable character in Spider-Man PS5, complete with his own unique Spider-Man abilities. Norman Osborn looks to be a main villain this time around, but the presentation also reportedly namedropped Morbius, Carnage and Wraith as DLC villains.

The leak points to Spider-Man PS5 releasing during Holiday 2021, which would be about three years after Marvel's Spider-Man hit shelves.

We're not sure how reputable this source with, and this leak should obviously be taken with a grain of salt. But given that Marvel's Spider-Man is one of the best PlayStation games of all time and a huge commercial success, a PS5 sequel does seem like a no brainer. And some of the story threads mentioned in the alleged presentation do seem like a natural progression of the teases we got in Spider-Man PS4.

Sony's PS5 is still on track for a Holiday 2020 release, though the system may be in somewhat limited supply at launch. We should know more about Sony's new console as the end of the year draws closer.