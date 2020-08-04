Sony WH-1000XM4 leaked video reveals key features to beat Bose

The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones are expected to launch later this week, but that didn't stop a last-minute leak in the form of a promotional video from surfacing online.

In the below promo video for the upcoming Sony WH-1000XM4s (via Android Police), we see most of the rumored features and specs we expected for the Sony WH-1000XM3 follow-up.

Although the design of the Sony WH-1000XM4 doesn't seem to differ much from its predecessor, it offers a few clever upgrades under the hood with its QN1 processor and 40mm drivers.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 will have the ability to connect to two devices at the same time using Bluetooth, be controlled with touch gestures and last 30 hours on one charge. That battery life could be a huge secret weapon for Sony's cans, as the class-leading Bose 700 are rated to last for a much shorter 20 hours.

A rumored 'Precise Voice Pickup' feature will utilize the five built-in microphones to better detect the wearer’s voice when they are running a call through the headphones. Music will pause with 'Speak to Chat' when the mics recognize that the wearer is talking, too.

The clip also teases several different noise cancellation modes, which vary from total active noise cancellation to ambient noise to announcement pass-through.

Expected to cost around $350, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones will replace the the Sony WH-1000XM3 and could stand a chance at taking a top spot among the best headphones you can buy.