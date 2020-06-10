How to watch Sevilla vs. Real Betis: Live stream the return of La Liga

Sevilla vs. Real Betis start time The Sevilla vs. Real Betis match kicks off at 10 p.m. CET on Thursday (June 11). That's 4 p.m. EDT and 1 p.m. PDT in the US.

La Liga returns tomorrow with Sevilla vs Real Betis live streams. Yes, La Liga is joining Germany's Bundesliga as one of Europe's major soccer/football leagues to resume play after suspending matches in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

And the first match out of the gate figures to be quite entertaining as Real Betis faces Sevilla in a cross-town derby. El Gran Derbi is one of the Spanish League's most colorful contests, though that likely won't be the case tomorrow (June 11) as the two sides face-off behind closed doors in the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Still, there's more than local pride at stake, as Sevilla finds itself in third place of La Liga, but only two points ahead of sixth place Atletico Madrid. Only the top four teams in Spain qualify for the Champions League next season, so Sevilla will be looking to cement its place at the expense of Real Betis.

If you've been eager for the return of La Liga — or you're just happy to watch live sports — here's how to watch a Sevilla vs. Real Betis live stream, including tips on using a VPN to find a broadcast of the match.

How can I use a VPN to watch Sevilla vs. Real Betis?

Away from home when a La Liga match gets underway? With a virtual private network (VPN), you can surf the web from anywhere in the world while disguising your location. That allows you to access the same streaming services overseas that you can when you're at home.

We've tested many different options to find the best VPN service, and our pick is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none when it comes to VPN options. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to live stream Sevilla vs. Real Betis in the US

US viewers can find watch the Sevilla vs. Real Betis match on beIN sports. Coverage starts at 3:50 p.m. EDT/12:50 p.m. PDT.

BeIN can be a hard channel to track down, as it's not included with many cable TV packages. However, a pair of streaming services do include beIN, allowing you to live stream Sevilla vs. Real Betis.

The cheapest option is Sling TV, which features a World Sports package in addition to its standard array of Blue and Orange channel packages. World Sports costs $10 a month and includes beIN among its five channels. Fubo.TV, available for $55 a month also includes beIN in addition to more than 100 other channels.

Sling TV: For $10 a month, you can get Sling's World Sports package, which includes beIN sports among other channels.

Fubo.TV: The $55-a-month subscription service includes 100-plus channels and features a cloud DVR to record programs for watching at a later time.

How to live stream Sevilla vs. Real Betis in the UK

UK viewers can find Sevilla vs. Real Betis on LaLigaTV as part of Premier Sports. During the month of June, Sky UK customers can watch LaLigaTV for free by visiting the Premier Sports website and registering with the promo code BACKTOWIN.

How to live stream Sevilla vs. Real Betis in Canada

As in the US, Canadian soccer fans need to turn to beIN to watch La Liga matches like Sevilla vs. Real Betis. Canadian viewers can also get beIN through Fubo.TV.

How to live stream Sevilla vs. Real Betis in Australia

beIN also delivers La Liga coverage in Australia. Foxtel customers can add beIN to their service for an extra fee, while Kayo Sports includes beIn in its package of sports channels.