Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 full specs reportedly leaked — here's all the upgrades

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are set to launch this week at the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event on Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like there will be too many surprises left. After official looking brochures of the foldables leaked yesterday, it now seems that WinFuture has got hold of comprehensive specifications for both the next-generation Fold and Flip.

While there’s nothing too surprising in the latest leaks, they both corroborate what we’ve been hearing elsewhere, and reveal specific detailed technical information rather than just a top-down overview.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored specs

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as widely covered elsewhere the phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chip, backed by 12GB RAM and either 256- or 512GB onboard storage, depending on how much you’re looking to pay. It will be worth paying extra if you tend to chew through space, however, as WinFuture reports there won’t be a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored screen specs: an external 6.2-inch panel with a resolution of 2,268 x 832 for use when closed, and a larger 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,768 tablet when opened up, WinFuture says. Both panels will apparently offer a 120Hz refresh rate, and come with Gorilla Glass Victus, which should offer twice the scratch resistance of the previous generation – handy given the widely tipped S Pen support.

Once again, Samsung will apparently be promising a phone that’s good for up to 200,000 folds – which is the equivalent of opening and closing the device more than 100 times a day for five years. And, as previously revealed, the device should offer IPX8 water resistance this time around for extra peace of mind.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly have a triple-camera array comprising three 12-megapixel sensors. The main lens will allegedly have an f/1.8 aperture, while the ultra-wide-angle and zoom lens will offer apertures of f/2.2 and f/2.4, respectively. The unique design of the Galaxy Fold 3 means there needs to be two front-facing cameras for when the device is both folded and unfolded. The latter is rumored to be the company’s first under-screen camera, with a 4MP sensor, with the former set to be a more conventional 10MP affair.

A 4,400mAh battery will reportedly power the whole thing. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to weigh in at 271 grams or 9.55 ounces, which would be less than the 9.9 ounces on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 rumored specs

(Image credit: GizNext)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 shares a few of the same core rumored specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and IPX8 water resistance, but generally it’s not as powerful, considering the alleged lower price.

The Z Flip 3 is said to have 8GB RAM, rather than the 12GB on the Z Fold 3, and have one fewer camera too, with just a 12MP, f/1.8 wide lens and 12MP, f/2,2 ultra-wide sensor in place. So don't expect a telephoto lens. Storage will apparently be lower, too, with a choice between 128- and 256GB with no expansion via microSD card.

While there are still two screens, the form factor here is vastly different, as you’d expect for a flip phone. When folded, you’ll be able to preview notifications, take selfies, control music and more on a rumored 1.9-inch 260 x 512 cover display, according to WinFuture. When open, you should be looking at a 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1,080 panel. Both are said to be AMOLED panels with refresh rates of 120Hz.

The smaller form factor should mean a smaller battery, with a 3,300mAh cell reportedly powering things, and the whole handset is markedly lighter, with a reported weight of just 183 grams or 6.4 ounces.

What's left for Samsung Unpacked?

There's nothing too unexpected in either of these two spec sheets, but while technical information is all very interesting, the real magic should come when we see the phones in action. And we still don't know the final pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Given Samsung could also be debuting the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 and Unpacked, it’s set to be an entertaining show.