Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 tipped for impressive waterproof rating

With Samsung Unpacked less than two weeks away, we're seeing more details surfacing around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — two of the most anticipated potential announcements of the upcoming virtual event.

According to a tweet from a reliable leaker Max Weinbach, both foldable phones could include IPX8 water resistance ratings. That means either device could still operate after being submerged in more than 1 meter of water.

Word of the improve durability comes shortly after a leak reportedly revealed how much the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip will cost.

This isn't the first we've heard about water resistance for the two Samsung foldables. Weinbach's claims correspond with an earlier report from SamMobile sources about both of the premium foldable devices finally getting water protection.

A water-resistance rating for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would be a big step forward for Samsung's foldables. Foldable devices are still relatively new and consumers still have concerns about how durable they'll prove to be — especially given the high cost of foldables. A phone that can survive a plunge into water would be more appealing to mainstream users.

Flip3 and Fold3 are IPX8 https://t.co/Lenz8aOuCVJuly 21, 2021 See more

That said, while an 8-level IP rating would significantly reduce the malfunction risk from water damage, the added X means that there'd still be little-to-no dust resistance. That was a problem for the original Galaxy Z Fold, delaying that phone's release while Samsung worked on ways to keep dust out of the phone's hinge.

In addition to added durability, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also rumored to feature S Pen support, a 16MP under-display camera, 16 GB of RAM, triple rear camera lenses and a 4,380 mAh battery — all potentially powered by Snapdragon 888 silicon. The design could also feature a colorway of three possible options: black, green and white.

Of course, nothing is set in stone as Samsung hasn't confirmed anything just yet. The good news is that the Galaxy Unpacked event is set for August 11, meaning that we won't have to wait long.