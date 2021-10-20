Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition unveiled — design it yourself with 49 color combos

Samsung just announced a new customizable edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The relatively affordable foldable now comes in multiple colorways, allowing you to have a phone that truly suits your tastes. Called the Bespoke Edition, there are some truly interesting color options to choose from.

Though it's not the big news we were hoping for, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has proved to be a popular device. Considering it's the first foldable that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, that makes sense. It's a good phone, despite the short battery life.

Samsung says that there are 49 color combinations, all of which look good together thanks to some painstaking research. Choose a black or silver frame, then select from blue, yellow, pink, white or black for the front and back of your phone.

(Image credit: Samsung)

With the Bespoke Upgrade Care plan, you can trade in your Bespoke Galaxy Z Flip 3 any time you get bored with the colors. Samsung says this lets you change your phone with "your evolving style." The plan also includes a year of Samsung Care+ for protection from accidental damage.

Head over to the Bespoke Studio on Samsung's website starting now to design your Galaxy Z Flip 3. It does cost a bit extra over the base $999 MSRP at $1,099, but some might find it worth it given the different color options. I'm partial to that blue, personally.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition wasn't the only thing that Samsung announced at Unpacked Part 2. The Galaxy Buds 2 have a special edition in collaboration with Maison Kitsuné, a French brand. If you love fox iconography, these are the buds for you.

The buds come in the Moonrock Beige color with a Stardust Gray leather case. The Maison Kitsuné fox head appears on the right bud while the left one shows the tail. You also get an exclusive phone theme.