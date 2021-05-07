Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could get a size upgrade — and it's coming soon

Samsung smartwatch users are waiting on the release of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4, and gorging themselves on leaks in the meantime. The latest tidbit reveals the size options for both wearables, and it looks like a shake up is on the cards.

Tech journalist Nils Ahrensmeier shared the model numbers and sizes for both smartwatches, which are set to release before August this year. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models are reportedly going to be bumped up a notch on the size-front. Meanwhile the Galaxy Watch Active 4 is making the unexpected choice of having its two variants be only 2mm apart in size, as opposed to 4mm.

Just saw that in the Web ⌚️Seems like there are some watches coming soon. Galaxy Watch4 (42mm) SM-R880Galaxy Watch4 (46mm) SM-R890Galaxy Watch Active 4 (40mm) SM-R860Galaxy Watch Active 4 (42mm) SM-R870May 3, 2021 See more

According to Ahrensmeier, the Galaxy Watch 4 will launch in 42mm and 46mm models. Just to refresh your memory, the Galaxy Watch 3 is available in 41mm and 45mm. So we're looking at a larger watch face, which might upset fans with wrists on the thinner side. But it's only a 1mm difference, so it may not be that obtrusive.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 info is a little more puzzling. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 launched in 40mm and 44mm options. This year's iteration is allegedly going to see another 40mm watch, but the larger size comes in at just 42mm. Perhaps Samsung is aiming to make the Active line more compact, given that it's geared towards a fitness device rather than a straight up smartwatch.

Ahrensmeier also seemingly confirmed the rumored release date of Q2 2021, going on to say the launch will take place "probably in June/July." He cleared up the naming convention confusing as well.

Just as Samsung is skipping the Galaxy Z Flip 2 moniker, and jumping straight from the Galaxy Z Flip to Galaxy Z Flip 3 to bring it in line with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it's apparently doing the same with its wearables. The last device in the Active line was the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but Samsung is skipping over a 'Galaxy Watch Active 3' and going straight for Galaxy Watch Active 4, to align its smartwatches with one another.

There's no other nuggets other than that for now, but we're barrelling towards the rumored release date, and given the amount of leaks Samsung suffers before product launches, expect a lot more to come.