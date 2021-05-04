Samsung just reminded the world why iPhones are better

In the battle between Samsung and Apple for the best phone there is one area where the iPhone emerges victorious time and again: updates. And now we have another reminder why you might want to think twice before buying a Samsung phone.

Samsung has just removed the Galaxy S8 from its security update schedule, which means it won't be getting any more updates. As reported by 9to5Google, Samsung is officially ending support for the S8 just four years after its release.

Up until now Samsung was updating the Galaxy S8 on a biannual basis, and it just received a security patch in April. While this update schedule is good compared to other Android phones, it pales in comparison to what Apple offers.

The most recent iOS 14.5 for the iPhone supports everything from the latest iPhone 12 all the way back to the original iPhone SE in 2016 and the iPhone 6s from 2015. That's six years worth of phones that not only get access to the latest security updates but also the other features that come along with iOS 14.5.

That means you can unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask with your older iPhone (provided you have an Apple Watch), take advantage of Apple's new App Tracking Transparency privacy features and try out AirTags (though Precision Finding is limited to the iPhone 11 and up).

Other upgrades in iOS 14.5 include Apple Maps crowdsourcing for accidents and speed checks, setting your preferred music service, new Siri voices and a redesigned Podcast app.

The point is that as smartphones are getting better, consumers are holding onto their handsets longer between upgrades. In fact, according to Statista, the average lifespan of smartphones in the US in 2020 was 3.17 years, and that's expected to grow to 3.43 years by 2022.

So, overall, Apple is in a much better position than Samsung to help users hang onto their phones for a longer period of time.