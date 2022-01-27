Samsung Galaxy S22 leak just revealed specs for all three models

The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup should make its debut at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on February 9, since Samsung seems to be hinting at new devices in its invitation for the streaming event. But you won't have to wait that long to find out what's planned, since details are already leaking out in advance — including full specs for each of the rumored handsets.

The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra are all expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Things are different in Europe, where the phones will most likely use the Exynos 2200.

Each of the three devices will have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, dual SIM support, IP68 water resistance and Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature, according to WinFuture. On the connectivity front, the report expects the Galaxy S22 lineup to have 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port and Wi-Fi 6 — all of which are pretty standard these days.

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaked specs

Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22 Ultra Display 6.1-inch OLED (2340x1080) 6.6-inch OLED (2340 x 1080) 6.8-inch OLED (3080 x 1440) Refresh rate 120Hz adaptive 120Hz adaptive 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical) 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 2 10MP telephoto (3x and 10x optical zoom) Front camera 10MP 10MP 40MP Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery 3,700 mAh 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh Weight 167 grams 195 grams 227 grams Colors Black, white, green, pink Black, white, green, pink Black, white, green, burgundy

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Beyond those details, the differences between the models become more apparent. The S22 and S22 Plus are each expected to have 8GB of memory; you can opt for either 128GB or 256GB of storage, with no microSD card slot.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22Plus will likely boast the same camera setup according to the specs report, with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor. There'll be a 10MP selfie camera, too.

The key differences between the S22 and S22 Plus are their respective screen and battery sizes. The leak suggests the Galaxy S22 will have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080, a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits of brightness. It will likely be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is said to have a 6.6-inch display. It should be brighter than the S22's screen as well, as it's said to deliver up to 1,750 nits. A larger screen typically allows space for a bigger battery, and it seems Samsung is packing a 4,500 mAh battery into the S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The differences are far more apparent with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That model will likely have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3080 x 1440, a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,750 nits of brightness. The flagship device appears to have a 5,000 mAh battery, while users will reportedly be able to bump up the RAM to 12GB and the storage to 512GB.

The focus on the Galaxy S22 Ultra figures to be on the camera, with this model expected to have a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide angle sensor and two 10MP telephoto lenses on the rear. The selfie camera should be a 50MP sensor. Rumors suggest Samsung has put a lot of focus on the phone's low-light photo and video performance.

Along with the black, white and green options for the lower-end handsets, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely be available in burgundy. Unfortunately, it probably won't get the "pink gold" variant that Samsung will offer for the S22 and S22 Plus. Renders showing off the colors for the Galaxy S22 models leaked earlier this week.

Samsung Galaxy S22 pricing

Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but previous leaks have hinted that the cost of Samsung's flagships may be going up. According to reports, Samsung is cranking up the price by $100 compared with the equivalent S21 models. That puts the price of the Galaxy S22 at $899, the Galaxy S22 Plus at $1,099 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra at $1,299.

If those prices haven't put buyers off too much, they can reserve a pre-order spot with Samsung now. There's no need to make a deposit or commit to buying one of the devices just yet, but Samsung will offer those who lock in a reservation $50 of credit toward other Samsung products.

We'll find out just how accurate these latest spec leaks are on February 9, when Samsung Galaxy Unpacked takes place.