Galaxy S22 Ultra ‘night-breaking’ camera — what it means for Samsung’s next big camera phone

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is shaping up to have Samsung's best low-light camera system to date, at least according to a new teaser. While we'll learn the official details at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on Feb. 9, leaks and a teaser video provided some more clues about what's in store.

Samsung is expected to announce three Galaxy S22 phones in February. The Ultra should have the most advanced specs of the trio. We've long heard rumors that the Ultra will have a four-camera array , compared with a triple-sensor system on the S22 and S22+. A report from WinFuture adds more fuel to those flames, with what may be the full specs for the devices.

The S22 Ultra's camera system will reportedly include a 108MP main camera (85°, f/1.8, 2PD, OIS); 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor (120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55", 1.4 µm, 2PD, AF); 10MP Telephoto camera (11°, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52", 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS) and a 10MP Telephoto camera (36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.52", 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS).

The term "2PD" refers to Samsung's dual pixel phase detection autofocus tech. That's designed to deliver clear, sharp images, as PhoneArena notes. The S22 Ultra is expected to offer improved optical image stabilization over the Galaxy S21 Ultra too.

While the pure specs are worth noting, image processing is a more important concern for smartphone cameras. It remains to be seen what kind of advancements Samsung has made for the Galaxy S22 lineup, though.

Samsung's Unpacked trailer offers more hints about the S22 Ultra's low-light capabilities. It opens with the camera moving toward a dark tunnel with a pair of glowing eyes at the end. The tunnel lights up, and the eyes are those of a tiger, which is framed inside a phone.

Later in the clip, a person places their fingers in the shape of a rectangle (an obvious nod to a phone) against a dark landscape. Through the "frame" they create, the image appears much brighter and clearer.

Messages reading "Break the rules of light" and "Break through the night" pop up throughout. Samsung isn't exactly known for being subtle with its marketing, so it's a near certainty that the company has a lot of faith in the Galaxy S22 Ultra's low-light camera capabilities.