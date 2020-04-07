Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will fix this major problem with the original

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might be slightly cheaper this time around, as Samsung is rumored to be offering a lower-spec version of its foldable phone.

Coming from SamMobile , this rumor says that a cheaper 256GB storage version of the Galaxy Fold 2 will be available at launch. The original $1,980 Galaxy Fold only offered a 512GB variant, which could now become the high-end version of the Fold 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched earlier this year, and while it is Samsung's second foldable device, it isn't a proper successor to the Galaxy Fold from 2019. Its cheaper starting price of $1,380 was welcome though, and hopefully points to a gradual reduction in the cost of foldable devices.

Beyond improved specs, we're expecting many other tantalizing features to appear on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. That includes similar camera tech to that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, a 4.6-inch front display with a waterdrop notch and a 7.3-inch internal display with a punch-hole camera notch or sub-display camera. We also could see a 5G version of the Galaxy Fold 2, and potentially an included S-Pen stylus.