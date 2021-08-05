Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 gets unofficially unboxed early — here’s your first look

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 has seemingly been laid bare, nearly a week before its expected Samsung Galaxy Unpacked reveal on August 11.

On YouTube, The Mobile Central posted a full unboxing video of what certainly looks like the real Galaxy Buds 2, even connecting the wireless earbuds to the Samsung Wearable app. The video shows off the Galaxy Buds Pro-inspired design and all but confirms specs and features like active noise cancellation (ANC).

Normally we’d say to beware of potential fakery, but The Mobile Central has previously unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 before it was announced. Considering that, and the packaging, design similarities with previous leaks and the fact that the buds work with the app, it’s a safe bet that this is the real deal.

As such, this video is by far our best look yet at the Galaxy Buds 2, seen here in the long-apparent “olive” green color. As rumored, the inside of the charging case matches this color, a design trait you can probably expect for any other color options.

Both the packaging and the Wearable app list ANC, with the latter also enabling an ambient sound mode. The video also reveals the Galaxy Buds 2’s new pairing method: instead of removing the earbuds from the case first, it looks like you need to hold down on both buds while they’re in the case to put them in pairing mode.

Once connected, the video showcases the Galaxy Buds 2’s customizable touch controls, and also reveals a Find My Earbuds option in the Wearable app. Both of these features were present on the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The packaging also lists battery life as “5 to 20 hours.” This tracks with a recent Galaxy Buds 2 specs leak that gave per-charge playback time as 5 hours with ANC. The same source quoted a maximum of 20 hours’ worth of charge in the case, albeit with ANC off.

Presenter Rohit Sadhwani is also positive about the Galaxy Buds 2’s comfort and sound quality, noting the lightness of the buds and their bass output.

One thing the video doesn’t cover is the Galaxy Buds 2’s price. With some but not all of the Galaxy Buds Pro’s features, we’re expecting this new pair to land somewhere between the flagship earbuds and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. In all likelihood, this should be revealed in a more official capacity at Galaxy Unpacked — potentially along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4.