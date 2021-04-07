Samsung Galaxy A52 5G release date, price, specs and features

Samsung spruced up its midrange phone lineup, announcing a whole series of low-cost Galaxy A phones that are coming to the U.S. Leading the charge is the Galaxy A52 5G, a successor to last year's A51 smartphone.

We actually found out about the Galaxy A52 5G last month at a Samsung launch event, but this is the first time we've gotten information about the phone's U.S. launch release. While there are two Galaxy A52 models — there's an LTE-only version as well — only the 5G phone is arriving stateside.

Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G offer near-identical specs, and are available for a pretty low price. However it'll be the quality of all the hardware Samsung's offering that will determine how well these phones can fight off lower-cost rivals from Google, Apple and others.

Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, including the specs, features, cameras and more.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specs

Galaxy A52 Galaxy A52 5G Price €349 $499 U.S. availability? No Yes Display 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2400) 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2400) Display refresh rate 90Hz 120Hz Rear cameras 64MP main (f1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f2.2), 5MP macro (f2.4), 5MP depth sensor (f2.4) 64MP main (f1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f2.2), 5MP macro (f2.4), 5MP depth sensor (f2.4) Front camera 32MP (f2.2) 32MP (f2.2) CPU Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 750G RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB 6GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB microSD expansion Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Battery 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 25W wired 25W wired Operating System Android 11 Android 11 Colors Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White Water/dust resistance IP67 IP67 Size 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm) 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm) Weight 6.7 ounces (189 grams) 6.7 ounces (189 grams)

During its March 17 launch event, Samsung only announced pricing in Europe, where the Galaxy A52 will start at €349. You can get the 5G edition of the Galaxy A52 starting at €429.

U.S. shoppers will only be able to get the Galaxy A52 5G, which costs $499 in this country. The phone goes on sale this Friday (April 9).

AT&T plans to offer the Galaxy A52 5G, which works with the carrier's nationwide 5G network. For a limited time, you can get the A52 5G for 30 monthly payments of $5 — a $250 savings off the full cost of the phone. US Cellular plans to offer the phone, too, with a $350 discount on the Galaxy A52 5G for customers who switch to the regional carrier.

(Image credit: Samsung)

To put the Galaxy A52's price in context, the OnePlus Nord, which came out last year, starts at €399 while the Pixel 4a 5G costs $499/€499. So the Galaxy A52 will fit quite comfortably among those phones, especially in light of the features you get for that money.

Samsung Galaxy A52 design and colors

The Galaxy A52 hasn't changed its look much from the A51. You get a curved back, and a flat display on this 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 -inch phone. The rear cameras are kept in a rectangular bump in the top left corner, while the front selfie cam lives in a central punch-hole notch on the A52's front.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is offering four color options for the Galaxy A52 — Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome White. (The "A" in Samsung's Galaxy A series now stands for "Awesome," apparently.)_ The availability of these models may vary between carriers, so do some research if you're attached to one particular hue.

The way the Galaxy A52 employs its colors differs from the previous model. Samsung's aimed for a more cohesive look this time around, with the camera bump using the same color and texture as the rest of the phone's back. It's up to you if you prefer that to the A51's design, but we like the look of this pastel-colored monolith.

The A52 5G boasts IP67 water resistance, allowing it to withstand dips into 3 feet of water for up to half-an-hour.

Samsung Galaxy A52 display

No matter what model of Galaxy A52 you get, the screen will be the same 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. However, the Galaxy A52 5G gets a bonus in the form of a faster 120Hz refresh rate. The basic A52 features a 90Hz panel, which may not be as smooth as the 5G model, but it's an improvement over last year's Galaxy A51 and its 60Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung also claims an 800 nit maximum brightness for both the A52 and A52 5G. This should help users to more easily read the screen when they're outdoors and in bright light. An Eye Comfort Shield feature aims to reduce the amount of blue light emanating from the Galaxy A52's display.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A52 cameras

Both Galaxy A52 models feature the same array of four rear cameras and a single front camera. On the back, the star of the show is a 64MP main sensor, complete with optical image stabilization (OIS) for less shaky shots when taking pictures or recording video.

Speaking of video, the Galaxy A52 can shoot in up to 4K resolution, with the option to turn any frame into an 8MP still image using its "4K Video Snap" feature.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Turning to the other rear cameras, we have an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth sensor to add effects to your other shots. The single front sensor on the A52 has a 32MP resolution.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Alongside the cameras themselves, you also get AI scene recognition to help you take the best photos of specific subjects, plus an all-important Night Mode for low-light shots. The Galaxy A52 is also adopting the Single Take feature first introduced in the Galaxy S series, in which you can choose from different photos captured by the phone's assorted lenses simultaneously. And Samsung teamed up with Snapchat to create a Fun mode that features filters and augmented reality effects.

Samsung Galaxy A52 performance and 5G

What processor you get depends on the version of the Galaxy A52 you buy. The LTE version of the phone runs on a Snapdragon 720G, the same chipset Samsung's using in the Galaxy A72 that it announced alongside these phones. As for the Galaxy A52 5G, that phone features a Snapdragon 750G. Last year, Samsung used its own Exynos chips for the Galaxy A51.

The base model of the A52 supports LTE like any other phone. However, the A52 5G supports sub-6GHz 5G signals for next-gen speed and reliability. That means the phone will work on the nationwide networks of AT&T.

There doesn't appear to be any mmWave 5G support. This version of 5G, currently only used by Verizon in the U.S., isn't compatible with the 5G antenna in the Galaxy A52 5G. Samsung has previously launched ultra-wideband (UW) versions of its phones to accommodate the alternate standard, including a Verizon-exclusive Galaxy A51 5G UW last year. That came along in August instead of April like the rest of the range, but it hopefully means a UW edition of the A52 isn't off the table. For now, Verizon is offering another midrange Samsung phone, the Galaxy A42 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A52 battery life and charging

Both Galaxy A52 models sport a 4,500 mAh battery. Samsung describes this as a "two-day battery", which will hopefully make for impressive results on our battery tests. It's an area where the Galaxy A51 struggled in our review last year — that phone lasted a below-average 9 hours and 16 minutes on our battery test — so it's good to see Samsung focussing on bolstering battery life

(Image credit: Samsung)

In addition to the bigger battery, Samsung is also touting intelligent battery features for the Galaxy A52. Forget to plug in your phone overnight, for example, and the handset is smart enough to shift into a power-saving mode during the hours you'd normally be sleeping.

As for charging speed, both A52 models have a maximum wired charging speed of 25W. We don't know if there will be a plug included in the box, or if Samsung will copy what it did with the Galaxy S21 series and offer it as an option only.

Samsung Galaxy A52 software

You get Android 11 running things on either phone, using Samsung's One UI 3 software. However Samsung's launch is focussing more on how you can use the Galaxy A52 with its other products.

This includes integration with the Smart Things line of smart home tech and the Galaxy SmartTags trackers, or the ability to share music with two pairs of Galaxy Buds or a second Samsung phone via Music Share and Buds Together.

(Image credit: Samsung)

More importantly than all of this is Samsung's promise to keep the updates coming for longer than the average Android phone maker. Samsung promises three generations of OS updates, and four years of security updates, which will keep your phone safe and fully-featured as long as you're likely to use it.

Samsung Galaxy A52 outlook

On a specs level, Samsung has once again offered more than just the basics with the Galaxy A52. With a sub-$500 price for the 5G version, you get a phone with a 120Hz display that should be able to hold its own against other midrange 5G handsets.

The quad cameras on the back of the Galaxy A52 sound good in theory, but have to take on the excellent photography of the outgoing Pixel 4a, the upcoming Google Pixel 5a and the iPhone SE. The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G will have a tough job ahead of them to become new top dogs on our best cheap phones guide, but until we test these phones for ourselves, we've no reason to doubt their ability to do so.