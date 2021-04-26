Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 trailer unveils Rivet, the female Lombax

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is only a few months away, and we’re just days away from our first deep dive on the game. Sony has a State of Play planned for April 29, which will put Rift Apart front and center, and give fans a significant chunk of gameplay to chew on until June. Perhaps more importantly, we’ve also finally learned that the mysterious female Lombax will be named Rivet — and that she’ll be one of the game’s primary playable characters.

Information comes from the official PlayStation Blog, where Marcus Smith, creative director at Insomniac Games, shared a ton of information about the characters and music in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. There’s also a brand-new trailer to watch.

First and foremost: If you want to see about two minutes’ worth of new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart footage, both gameplay and cutscenes, check the new trailer below:

The big news here is that we finally have a name for the mysterious female Lombax who made her debut back in the very first Rift Apart trailer: Rivet. Who Rivet is isn’t exactly clear (this writer’s money is on “alternate universe version of Ratchet”), but we do know that she’ll play a big role in the story. In fact, in the trailer, she teams up with Clank and traverses a level, Ratchet-style, which means she’ll be the fifth-ever playable character in this long running series. (After Ratchet, Clank, Captain Qwark and Dr. Nefarious, of course.)

Smith also discussed the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart soundtrack, helmed by composer and Devo front man Mark Mothersbaugh. In addition to making some profoundly weird and delightful rock music, Mothersbaugh has composed offbeat music for other video games, cartoons and films, including Crash Bandicoot, Rugrats and Thor: Ragnarok. You can listen to three tracks right now: Rift Apart, Ride Through the Omniverse and Ode to Nefarious.

This Ratchet & Clank news isn’t supposed to stand on its own, however. It’s merely to whet players’ appetites for a larger Sony State of Play on Thursday, April 29 at 5 p.m ET / 2 p.m PT. There, players will see 15 full minutes of Rift Apart gameplay, in addition to whatever else Sony wants to show off during its occasional PlayStation showcase.

That’s all the new info we have for the moment. Smith invites players to pre-order Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for its June 11 release date. He’s particularly keen on the expensive Digital Deluxe edition, which includes a whole lot of extra skins, as well as a digital soundtrack and art book. The Digital Deluxe edition costs $80, whereas the base game costs $70, so consider whether you really want to throw that extra $10 into a dimensional rift.