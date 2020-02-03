Rare iPad Mini deal is $49 off right now on Amazon

Cheap iPad deals are easy to find these days, but if there's one iPad that rarely sees major discounts, it's the iPad Mini. However, right now Apple's bite-sized tablet is on sale at its cheapest price in months.

For a limited time, Amazon has the iPad Mini (64GB) on sale for $349.99. That's $49 off and the lowest price we've seen for this excellent tablet since a rare deal back in May. Only the Space Gray model is currently on sale.

Apple iPad Mini (2019): was $399 now just $349 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It can outperform the 2018 iPad and lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. This is the cheapest it's been in months.

iPad Mini (2019/256GB): was $549 now just $499 @ Amazon

Need more storage space? The 256GB iPad Mini is now on sale for $499.99, which is $49 off and the cheapest it's ever been. It sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU and lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge.

The iPad Mini sports a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast speeds. In their iPad Mini review, sister site LaptopMag awarded the tablet an Editor's Choice award.

In Geekbench 4 — a benchmark that measures overall performance — the iPad Mini hit a multiscore of 11,515, which matches the iPhone XS' score. (They both use the same CPU).

The iPad Mini also sports an impressive battery that lasts 12 hours and 40 minutes. That's longer than Apple's rated 10-hour battery life. About the only thing we don't like about the new iPad Mini is its outdated design, which sports the same big bezel look as older iPads.

Otherwise, this is an excellent deal that will likely sell out fast. If you need more storage space, the 256GB model is also on sale for $499.99 at Amazon ($49 off).