PS5 Ratchet & Clank bundle revealed — here's when you could get it

U.K. retailer Smyths Toys has confirmed the existence of an official PS5 bundle that includes the console itself and a copy of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

First leaked on the product database of French retailer Boulanger, the bundle is now official given it was listed and subsequently sold out on Smyth's online store. However, the Smyths Toys listing page for the bundle notes that it will be available to buy in the near future.

At the time of writing, the bundle is labeled “out of stock” at Smyths. However, the retailer does claim that it's “expected in stock: June 11 - June 18."

It’s definitely worth keeping a close eye on this product listing if you’re still on the hunt for a PS5 console, as it could come in stock at any moment. We also expect more retailers to offer the bundle soon.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Console Bundle: £509 @ Smyths Toys

Sony's PS5 is capable of playing the latest releases in gorgeous 4K and at 60 fps. It's an impressive gaming machine. This bundle includes the console and a copy of PS5 exclusive game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The bundle is priced at £509.99, which is a £10 discount compared to buying the PS5 console and the game separately. Not a bad deal considering the stellar reviews Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has received; we called it “the exclusive title the PS5 has been waiting for."

There has been no information yet about any U.S. retailers stocking the bundle. Sony has previously created regional-specific bundles for the PS4, so there a chance this package might only be intended for a European release. Though Best Buy has made its own version of the bundle by grouping together the individual items, though it's currently sold out.

It’s likely that whichever regions this bundle launches in, it’ll sell out extremely quickly. Even six months after launch, the PS5 remains one of the most sought-after pieces of tech in the world. Hunting PS5 restocks is still a tricky task, with the global chip shortage ensuring that supply just cannot match the overwhelming demand.

If you’re still trying to secure a PS5 to play excellent exclusives like Demon’s Souls, Returnal, and, of course, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, then make sure to bookmark our where to buy a PS5 guide, which has all the latest stock information and updates as we get them.