Packers vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 9 game online

The Packers vs Chiefs live stream would normally have people looking forward to a Rodgers vs Mahomes match-up, but unfortunately this time around that's not the case. Three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to miss this game. Now Mahomes will try to make this NFL live stream the last game the Chiefs go into as anything less than a plus-.500 team.

Packers vs Chiefs channel, start time The Packers vs Chiefs live stream is Sunday (Nov. 7).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Packers (7-1) were coming off a high as they looked ahead to this week's matchup with the Chiefs. Green Bay just knocked off the undefeated Cardinals with a 24-21 victory despite not having three of their top wide receivers. The man most responsible for that win, Aaron Rodgers is out Sunday for due to a positive COVID test.

According to the NFL network "Rodgers received homeopathic treatment...he previously had sought and was denied an exemption from the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols based on his antibody levels this summer, which left his status as unvaccinated."

Now the Packers will turn to Jordan Love as their starter in Rodgers' absence. Love was the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but has only seen game action twice. He complete 5-of-his-7 passes for 68 yards in Green Bay's week one loss to the Saints. This game will mark his first career start.

The Chiefs (4-4) will look to go over the .500 mark for the first time since their week one win over the Browns. Patrick Mahomes and company had just enough to beat the Giants Monday night at Arrowhead, 20-17. In the win, Mahomes still didn't look like the MVP we've seen in the past. He completed just 60.4% of his passes and threw his tenth interception on the season.

Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams were able to step up for the Chiefs in the run game, combining for 97 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. Tyreke Hill was also their to help out Mahomes with 12 catches for 94 yards and a score.

The Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites against the Packers. The over/under is 48.

How to watch Packers vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

Image We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Packers vs Chiefs live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Packers vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, Packers vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 7).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN. View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Packers vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Packers vs Chiefs.

Packers vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Packers vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Packers vs Chiefs live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Packers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.