OnePlus 9T could get a powerful 108MP Hasselblad camera

The OnePlus 9 range may have significantly improved photography compared to its predecessors, but there may be an even bigger upgrade on the horizon.

According to a Twitter rumor-monger American Megatrends, the OnePlus 9T may pack a 108MP camera, with the Hasselblad partnership you can already experience on the OnePlus 9 range.

Oneplus 9T 5G Coming Soon in Q3So 9T iS have color os 11 Global and 108 MP Hasselblad Quad Camera pic.twitter.com/JVMDkfyLJ2July 2, 2021 See more

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 50MP camera lens, so if this rumor is true then it’s set to be a significant upgrade for the OnePlus 9T. It would also be the first time a smartphone from the BBK group (OnePlus and Oppo) would come packing such a high-resolution lens.

108MP cameras are not exactly uncommon, though. Samsung included one in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and various phones from the likes of Xiaomi and Realmi come include the lenses as well. The benefit of 108MP cameras is that they give you a lot more detail, which can come in handy when you want to crop in after you shoot. However, we've found that on the S21 Ultra you'll get much better results when you're outdoors on a sunny day.

Of course, there’s more to the camera than just hardware, and resolution isn’t an indicator of quality. OnePlus will still have to fine tune and upgrade its camera software if it wants to keep improving. A lot of positive changes came about in the OnePlus 9 Pro, especially with the Hasselblad partnership, but more could have been done to improve the final result.

The only question is whether there will be a OnePlus 9T Pro this year. The OnePlus 8T hit the scene as a solo device, and by and large wasn’t such a major upgrade. The possibility of a 108MP camera suggests that we may not see a repeat of one of those issues.

American Megatrends isn’t well known, and that means we can’t trust them to give us accurate information — especially when there’s no evidence to back up their claim.

Will the OnePlus 9T have a 108MP camera? Who knows, and we’re not likely to find out for sure until OnePlus actually launches the phone. That said, it would be a nice upgrade, especially if the company can improve the software to go with it.