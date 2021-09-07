Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream and how to watch US Open tennis online

A big rematch awaits in the Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream. But can the Italian pro avenge his Wimbledon loss and knock Djokovic out in this US Open live stream?

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini match time The Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream is airing tomorrow (Wednesday, September 8).

Match time is TBA, and we will update this once it is announced.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Or, is Djokovic going to net another win, putting himself only two victories away from the Grand Slam that lurks on the horizon? He's won all three of their previous meetings, with Roland Garros (2021) and the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals coming prior to this summer's Wimbledon win.

That said, the path wasn't exactly smooth at his last US Open outing. Djokovic didn't play like the World's No. 1-ranked star when he dropped his service twice in the first set, and then dropped that set, in the Round of 16 match against Jenson Brooksby. After that set, though, he found his bearings and confidence, as the 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 box score shows.

This was Djokovic's 25th match victory in a row, and he's looking like he won't have that streak broken any time soon. Berrettini's US Open run hasn't been as smooth as Djokovic's, which may be due to a thigh injury suffered recently. Djokovic's shoulder injury was further back, and he's had time to recover.

Plus, Berrettini's never been a pushover for Djokovic. Their 2021 lines of 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 6-3 and 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5 showed that the Serbian ace can't always count on everything going his way.

One thing is sure — we'll be tuning in to see if Djokovic's march towards the Golden Slam will take another victim. He doesn't look like he could lose, but Berrettini's not getting written off early.

Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini online:

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream is on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The match will air on ESPN, which has the men's and women's US Open quarterfinals coverage from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The US Open has not announced the match time, and we will update this story once we learn more.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as streaming on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and the other ESPN channels in the Sling Orange package, and then add on Tennis Channel with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services for sports fans, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.K. fans may have to stay up late for this one. Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini is airing on Amazon Prime Video, and matches have gone on as late as midnight BST.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream. The service can be subscribed to à la carte or added to your package.

TSN1 will likely have the coverage of the match, as they've got Quarterfinals coverage from 12 pm. to 11 p.m. ET, with an hour-long break for Sportscentre at 6 p.m. ET. TSN3, TS4 and TSN5 also have coverage.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.