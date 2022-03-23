Nothing Phone 1 — everything we know so far

The Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed, and this startup is hoping to create something truly different. It's been a few years since a new company joined the smartphone race, but the brand that gave us the Nothing Ear 1 is promising something revolutionary.

Nothing certainly has the credibility to do it, since its founder, Carl Pei, helped start up the successful phone brand OnePlus. But with OnePlus now far removed from its original mission of top specs for less, perhaps we're about to see the Nothing Phone 1 take that now vacant spot in the market.

Our Nothing event live blog has all the details on the type of company Pei is trying to build. But here's what we know so far about the Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 1 cheat sheet: What you need to know

The Nothing Phone 1 is coming in summer 2022.

Nothing says that it will offer a truly unique and iconic phone design, but has not yet shown what the Phone 1 will look like.

The Nothing Phone 1 will be powered by a Qualcomm chip, though we don't know which one yet.

Nothing OS promises to be fast and smooth and learns from your usage. Your apps should load and close super fast.

The Nothing Phone 1 will offer 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates.

Nothing is using dot matrix fonts and retro graphic elements to provide a human touch, such a tape recorder-like design in the voice recorder.

Nothing is promising seamless support for third-party products like AirPods and Tesla vehicles.

The Nothing Phone 1 is coming "summer 2022." The phone's existence and its name were made official via a Wired interview with founder Carl Pei, and it was confirmed during the Nothing event.

There's no news on price right now. However, given Carl Pei helped set up OnePlus as a cheap yet premium brand, so perhaps we can expect a price that will undercut big rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S22 or the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, or even the already cheap Google Pixel 6.

Carl Pei did note during the Nothing event that he has a good track record selling direct to consumers, so we would expect that to continue, which would presumably keep prices down.

Nothing Phone 1 design

The outside of the Nothing Phone 1 remains a mystery, although the illustrations given to Wired by Nothing event may suggest the look of the phone's back, with a stadium-shaped camera block in the top left corner.

One possible glimpse of the phone came via leaker Evan Blass, who tweeted an image of Carl Pei holding an unknown phone-sized device. It's hard to make out much detail though.

It's possible that the phone could have a transparent back. A tweet from the company, plus the seethrough design of the Nothing Ear 1, both suggest that the Phone 1 will take us back to the feature phone era when transparent gadgets were still in. You can see how this might look in this concept from Yanko Design.

We know a bit more about the look of the phone's interface. The Android-based Nothing OS was shown in the interview with WIRED, with the screenshots showing an always-on display, rounded app icons, some custom Nothing widgets and the company's established black and white design language.

Nothing Phone 1 specs and features

We don't know the Nothing Phone 1 specs yet, but there's a Qualcomm logo on the official invitation for the event. This suggests we'll see a Snapdragon chip, perhaps the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in the Nothing Phone 1.

One app that has been teased is the voice recorder. This apparently looks like a cassette tape recorder, and allows you to scan through the recording by moving the tape on the screen.

Going by the presence of what looks to be an always-on display in the screenshots above, the phone would need an OLED display to make this work. Hopefully that would also mean a high refresh rate in line with the common 120Hz standard on more expensive Android phones.

Other features we can only interpret from what Carl Pei has said. He is quoted in the Wired interview as saying that consumer hardware is becoming more and more similar, and that "here we are with something new and ready to shake things up". So that could mean we'll get something completely left-field from Nothing, rather than a phone that tries to compete with existing brands on their own terms.

Nothing Phone 1 Outlook

There Android smartphone universe has shrunk over the past few years with LG, HTC and other companies no longer in the mix. And Samsung's domination has become boring for those looking for something truly exciting and different. We're hoping the Nothing 1 makes a splash, but this upstart brand has a lot to prove in a highly competitive market.