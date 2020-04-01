New TV shows for April 2020: What’s coming next

Staying at home can be enjoyable, thanks to all the new TV shows you can watch in April 2020. There are a bunch of new TV show premieres and finales to catch on broadcast, cable and streaming services.

This month brings us new seasons of Killing Eve, Insecure, Real Housewives and The Good Fight. And completely new series will be debuting soon, including HBO's Run (starring Emmy winner Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson) and Showtime's spinoff Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (with Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer).

And as usual, Netflix will be dropping a ton of new TV shows and movies, including a new season of Nailed It!, The Circle: France and #blackAF starring Rashida jones.

The new short-form video streaming service Quibi launches on April 6 with 50 shows. Some of the ones we're most interested in are Chrissy's Court with Chrissy Teigen, a reboot of Punk'd and the crime caper comedy Flipped with Will Forte.

The new TV show premieres and finales to watch in April 2020

All times Eastern Time

Wednesday, April 1

Kim’s Convenience season 4 premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

Nailed It! season 4 premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

The Challenge season 35 premiere (MTV, 8 pm)

The Magicians series finale (Syfy, 10 pm)

The "Harry Potter, but for grown-ups" fantasy drama is coming to an end after a five-season rollercoaster involving magic, monsters and musical numbers. The intrepid former students of Brakebills University are on their eleventeenth quest to save the world; we have a feeling they're able to do it. The show's writers had enough of a heads-up that the series was ending that they could plan a proper, magical sendoff.

Thursday, April 2

The Real Housewives of New York season 12 premiere (Bravo, 9 pm)

Broke series premiere (CBS, 9:30 pm)

How to Get Away With Murder season 6 spring premiere (ABC, 10 pm)

Friday, April 3

Amazing Stories season 1 finale (Apple TV Plus, 3:01 am)

Disneynature’s Elephant special (Disney Plus, 3:01 am)

Future Man final season (Hulu, 3:01 am.)

Tales From the Loop series premiere (Amazon, 3:01 am)

Harley Quinn season 2 premiere (DC, 9 am)

Hawaii Five-0 series finale (CBS, 9 pm)

Sunday, April 5

Walking Dead season 10 finale (AMC, 9 pm)

Monday, April 6

Quibi shows premiere (Quibi, 3:01 am)

The Big Show Show series premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

Camp Getaway series premiere (Bravo, 10 pm)

Tuesday, April 7

Schitt’s Creek series finale (Pop, 8 pm)

The cult hit comedy has become a bonafide hit, and well-deserved that status is. For six seasons, we've watched the Rose family (Johnny, Moira, David and Alexis) grow as people from selfish, clueless, wealthy one-percenters that they were. They're still pretty self-involved and crave luxury, but they exhibit genuine kindness and care now. As tough as it'll be to say goodbye to Schitt's Creek, David's wedding to Patrick is the happily ever after we all need right now.

The Last O.G. season 3 premiere (TBS, 10:30 pm)

Wednesday, April 8

Modern Family series finale (ABC, 9 pm)

Liar season 2 premiere (Sundance, 11 pm)

Thursday, April 9

The Circle: France season premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

The Good Fight season 4 premiere (CBS All-Access, 9:01 am)

Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale (ABC, 9 pm)

Friday, April 10

Tigertail movie premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

Sunday, April 12

Belgravia series premiere (Epix, 9 pm)

Killing Eve season 3 premiere (AMC and BBC America, 9 pm)

AMC and BBCA can't wait to give us more of Villanelle and Eve Polastri's intense game of spy vs spy. And judging by the above trailer, the shows's got more of Villanelle's killer wardrobe — exactly what we need right now. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) isn't returning to write, but expressed her confidence in Susanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead), saying "I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season 3. We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands."

Insecure season 4 premiere (HBO, 10 pm)

Run series premiere (HBO, 10:35 pm)

Monday, April 13

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart series premiere (ABC, 8 pm)

The Baker and the Beauty series premiere (ABC, 10 pm)

Songland season 2 premiere (NBC, 10 pm)

Tuesday, April 14

Deadliest Catch season 16 premiere (Discovery, 8 pm)

Wednesday, April 15

Mrs. America series premiere (Hulu, 3:01 am)

Outer Banks series premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premiere (Bravo, 8 pm)

What We Do in the Shadows season 2 premiere (FX, 10 pm)

Thursday, April 16

Fauda season 3 premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

In the Dark season 2 premiere (The CW, 9 pm)

Friday, April 17

#blackAF series premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

Bosch season 6 premiere (Amazon, 3:01 am)

Home series premiere (Apple TV Plus, 3:01 am)

Too Hot to Handle series premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

Monday, April 20

Better Call Saul season 5 finale (AMC, 9 pm)

This season, Jimmy McGill embarked on the final leg of his transformation into Saul Goodman. We all knew that was coming. What we still don't know is what happens to Kim. All we can say is that if her fate turns out to be bad, we're suing Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for emotional trauma.

Cosmos season 3 premiere (NatGeo, 9 pm)

Wednesday, April 22

Little Fires Everywhere season 1 finale (Hulu, 3:01 am)

Thursday, April 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 series premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 finale (NBC, 8 pm)

Can you say "Nine-Nine!?" Yes, we're nearing the end of this round NBC's little cop sitcom that could, which is thankfully not the end of the series — which was renewed for season 8 last November. The season 7 finale, however, is dubbed "Lights Out" which is far from reassuring.

Will & Grace series finale (NBC, 9 pm)

Friday, April 24

Afterlife season 2 premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

Beastie Boys Story movie premiere (Apple TV Plus, 3:01 am)

Now here's a little story about three white boys who broke big as they rewrote the rules of hip hop. This documentary features narration on stage from Mike Diamond and Adam Horowitz, and a look back at the life of Adam Yauch. Directed by Spike Jonze.

Defending Jacob series premiere (Apple TV Plus, 3:01 am)

Extraction movie premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

Saturday, April 25

Bad Education movie premiere (HBO, 8 pm)

Student reporters rarely get stories this good. A Long Island, NY school superintended (Hugh Jackman) is in big trouble when an assertive student happens upon a massive embezzling scandal. Allison Janney and Ray Romano co-star.

Sunday, April 26

The Last Kingdom season 4 premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

Homeland series finale (Showtime, 9 pm)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels series premiere (Showtime, 10:10 pm)

Monday, April 27

Never Have I Ever series premiere (Netflix, 3:01 am)

Thursday, April 30

Better Things season 4 finale (FX, 10 pm)

Sunday, May 10

I Know This Much Is True series premiere (HBO, 9 pm)