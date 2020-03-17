Movies Anywhere now lets you share digital movies: Here's how it works

Movies Anywhere, the digital locker service for your purchased films across platforms, is introducing a new feature that will let you share up to three movies a month with friends and family.

Currently, Movies Anywhere aggregates a user's purchased movies from iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play and Vudu. With the new Screen Pass feature, the user sends a text from the Movies Anywhere app that shares temporary access to three of their movies with friends. Screen Pass will roll out in a closed beta program starting at 4 p.m. ET today.

The recipients must have a Movies Anywhere account to accept. Once they receive an offer, they have seven days to accept the offer, and after they accept, they will have access to the films for 14 days. The recipients can watch on any device except Roku (though Movies Anywhere is working on that). Once they begin watching a film, they have 72 hours to complete it. Unused passes do not roll over.

There's no limit in how many times you can share a movie, so if you're a Movies Anywhere user, you can send three of your friends a link to watch the same film.

Not every movie is available with Screen Pass; 6,000 titles are eligible during the beta period, which Movies Anywhere says is about 60 percent of their catalog. The availability of titles depends on the movie studio. And Movies Anywhere does not have access to films from Paramount, Lionsgate, or MGM, so no sharing of John Wick or Hunger Games.

If you're a current Movies Anywhere user, you can still accept Screen Pass offers even if you didn't make it into the closed beta. Movies Anywhere plans to roll out a broader beta program in May.