MLB live stream 2022: How to watch Opening Day baseball online

It's finally time to play ball and watch MLB live streams. Yes, we say "finally" because the ninth work stoppage in Major League Baseball history only recently ended, after lasting 99 days.

It all started on Dec. 2, 2021, when team owners enacted the lockout after the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement. But that's the past. Let's look to what's next. Because this season is definitely feeling different already. For starters, Apple (of all companies) will be streaming games every Friday.

Looking ahead to the 2022 MLB live streams, the Astros and White Sox seem like the locks for the American League, with most of the AL East getting to the playoffs as well. Not that Yankees fans have much optimism.

While all eyes will be on defending MLB MVP Shotei Ohtani to impress both while on the mound and facing it, his Angels aren't exactly a favorite to win. The defending champs from Atlanta have a strong chance this season, as do the Dodgers.

So, without further ado, here's everything we know about how to watch the MLB live streams.

How to watch MLB live streams from anywhere on Earth

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, and you can't watch your local networks, and are unable to follow your favorite squad. Live streams are still possible in your new neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

MLB live streams in the US: Where to watch online

Finding MLB live streams online can be tricky. Nationally broadcast games are on FOX (available on Sling TV Blue and everywhere else), FS1 (same), ESPN and ESPN2 (Sling Orange and everywhere else) and TBS (everywhere but fubo TV). This would make Sling (the best cable TV alternative) a top option.

But most of your team's games will be found on regional sports networks, which are much harder to find. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream have many of the regional sports networks, but your team may only be available on one of them. Check out our full list below!

For a decent assortment of national games, check out Sling's Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month (opens in new tab) total) package. It's got ESPN, Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. This customizability helps ensure Sling is one of the best streaming service options.

Also, Apple TV Plus is giving away a pair of weekly games with Friday Night Baseball — meaning you don't even need to sign up.

For out-of-market games, you can get MLB.TV ($25 per month/$129 per year), which is also streaming the games, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

MLB live streams in the UK: Where to watch online

All signs point to BT Sport continuing their role as the sole home for the 2022 MLB live streams in the United Kingdom. That said, we're not hearing anything about where the new MLB season will stream in the U.K. This makes BT Sport the likely but not guaranteed spot. BT Sport's contract with MLB went through 2021, but no other deal has been announced.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab).

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

MLB live streams in Canada: Where to watch online

Whether you're a Toronto Blue Jays fan or want to watch all the MLB live streams across the league, you've got options in Canada.

Select games are available via cable on Sportsnet, TSN, TVA Sports and RDS, depending on your language of choice and region. You can watch these services online as well, by signing in via your TV login credentials (or buying the service by itself).

TSN has a lot of the games that air on ESPN, while Sportsnet is the home of the Blue Jays.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.

MLB live streams in Australia: Where to watch online

Looking to watch MLB down under? Both Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and Foxtel (opens in new tab) will have select MLB games from ESPN.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month (opens in new tab) thereafter. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

MLB Opening Day live streams

Opening Day 2022 is Thursday, April 7. All times below are listed in Eastern Time.

Red Sox vs. Yankees @ 1:05 p.m. (NESN, YES Network)

Brewers vs. Cubs @ 2:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network)

Mariners vs. Twins @ 4:10 p.m. (Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North)

Pirates vs. Cardinals @ 4:15 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest)

Mets vs. Nationals @ 7:05 p.m. (SportsNet New York, MASN)

Reds vs. Braves @ 7:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast)

Astros vs. Angels @ 9:38 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West)

Padres vs. Diamondbacks @ 9:40 p.m. (Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona)

MLB live streams: Which streaming service has your team's channel?

Trying to find your local sports team's regional sports network on a live streaming service can be very tough. It's one of the obstacles that keeps many from cutting the cord. So, we made a guide to where you can watch your team online. For more details on other sports, check out our guide for where to live stream NFL, NBA, MLB and more.