Mario Day sales: The best cheap Nintendo deals right now

Here we go! Mario Day (aka MAR10) is officially here and retailers are getting a jump-start on Nintendo's made-up holiday with a slew of Mario Day sales.

The annual holiday is a celebration of our favorite mustached plumber. However, Mario Day has now become synonymous with Nintendo sales. From Nintendo Switch deals to discounts on our favorite Nintendo games, Mario Day is an excellent time for stock up on Nintendo games and gear. (We probably won't see this many gaming discounts till the next Amazon Prime Day).

Some of the best Mario Day sales right now are discounts on Nintendo Switch games. Many titles are at least $10 off at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Mario Day sales on the Nintendo Switch console are a little harder to come by. Instead, we're seeing bundle deals that save you about $15.

As for the Switch Lite, it remains unscathed. But we'll make sure to update our story with any new Mario Day sales in the coming days. In the meantime, here are the best Mario Day sales you can get right now.

Best Mario Day sales right now

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 is one of the best multiplayer games on the Switch. It lets you race as every character and on every track from the Wii U version of the game. It's currently at an all-time price low and one of the best Mario Day sales we've seen. Best Buy offers the same price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $315 now $298 @ Walmart

This Switch bundle includes a ProA Super Mario Wired controller ($17 value). It's the best Switch bundle you'll find right now. View Deal

PowerA Mario Wireless Controller: was $49 now $44 @ Best Buy

The PowerA Mario controller makes it easy to stomp Goombas for hours on end. It features a metallic D-pad, built-in motion controls, standard layout, and it's rated for 30 hours of gameplay. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon Green Joy-Con: was $79 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Neon Joy-Cons are a Best Buy exclusive. The retailer is currently taking $10 off. The two Joy-Con controllers can be used independently in each hand, or together as one game controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip. View Deal

Little Buddy Super Mario Plush: was $20 now $15 @ Best Buy

From Tanooki Mario (pictured) to Waluigi, Best Buy is taking $5 off Little Buddy's plush Mario figures. The characters are chosen at random, but you'll get either a 9-inch Tanooki Mario, 10-inch Wario, 10-inch Peach, 13-inch Waluigi, 7-inch Diddy Kong, or 9-inch Piranha Plant.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for a extended gameplay. Pick one up now for $10 off at Amazon. View Deal

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you create Super Mario levels like never before. This sophomore installment features new creation tools, story mode, and online multiplayer. View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $35 at Amazon

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.View Deal