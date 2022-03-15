Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

Things couldn't be much closer going into today's Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream in the Champions League Round of 16.

The teams drew 1-1 when they first met in the first leg three weeks ago, meaning it's perfectly poised ahead of the second leg. The English side needed an 80th-minute equaliser from Anthony Elanga to rescue them after Joao Félix had scored just seven minutes into the game at the Wanda Metropolitano. With the away goals rule scrapped, they both need to go for this win.

Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid channel, start time The Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream takes place today (Tuesday, March 15).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The sides both won in their domestic leagues over the weekend. Manchester United overcame Tottenham in a dramatic 3-2 encounter, thanks to a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo. Atlético, meanwhile, overcame Cadiz 2-1, and they have only lost one of their last six La Liga matches.

Ralf Rangnick welcomed back Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes to training on Monday; all three had missed the win over Spurs, with Fernandes the latest in the squad to test positive for Covid. Goalkeeper David De Gea will be able to return to his former club, as his test was shown to be a false positive. Left-back Shaw does, though, remain a doubt.

There are significant injury concerns for Atlético Madrid. The La Liga champions could be without as many as eight senior players for their visit to Old Trafford. Forward Yannick Carrasco is definitely out as he is suspended. Daniel Wass, Sime Vrsaljko, Mario Hermoso, Matheus Cunha and Thomas Lemar will also be absent. There are also concerns about Jose Gimenez and Geoffrey Kondogbia, however Diego Simeone may be able to utilise Angel Correra and Koke as they return from injury.

History gives little indication as to which way this one might go. Manchester United have failed to progress from their last three Champions League knockout ties after drawing the first leg. Similarly, Atléti have been eliminated three of the four times they have failed to win the first leg of a knockout tie, with their 1-3 victory over Chelsea following a 0-0 draw in Madrid the exception.

Atlético Madrid have also lost their two most recent away trips to England, losing to both Chelsea and Liverpool without scoring a goal. However, United have only beaten two of their last eight Spanish opponents in Europe’s top club competition.

There is no margin for error, as the quarter-finals of the Champions League await the winners. Find out who makes it by watching the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream, which we will show you how to do below.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.



How to watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 4 p.m. ET. / 1 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.