MacBook Pro M1 deal takes $100 off Apple's excellent laptop

Apple's M1-based MacBooks are among the best laptops of all time. Thanks to the latest Amazon sale, they're also now a great bargain.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new MacBook Pro M1 (512GB) on sale for $1,399. That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for this powerful Mac. That's not the only Mac laptop on sale. Amazon also has the MacBook Air M1 (512GB) on sale for $1,189.99. That's $59 off and one of the best Apple deals we've seen.

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,219 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. The 256GB config is now $80 off, which is one of the best MacBook Pro M1 deals we've seen.

MacBook Pro (M1/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Need more storage? Amazon has the 512GB MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,399. That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for this configuration.

MacBook Air (M1/512GB): was $1,249 now $1,189 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air M1 features Apple's new blazing-fast custom M1 8-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. The config on sale comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's now $59 under the Apple Store's price for this model.

Both the current-gen MacBook Air and MacBook Pro use the same 8-core Apple M1 chip. However, the MacBook Air relies on a 7-core M1 GPU, whereas the MacBook Pro boasts an integrated 8-core M1 GPU. Likewise, the MacBook Pro also has a slightly brighter screen (500 nits of brightness vs. 400 nits on the MacBook Air). Otherwise, both laptops offers very similar performance.

That said, because both machines use Apple's new M1 CPU, not all apps are optimized for the new MacBooks. That means you'll need to run Rosetta 2 emulation technology when using non-native apps. (The software automatically downloads when you first try to use a non-native app). Even with that caveat, the MacBooks still delivers amazing performance.

On Geekbench 5.1, which measures overall performance, the MacBook Pro M1 scored 5,945 on the multi-core portion of the test. This number surpasses the 5,319 score from the Dell XPS 13 and the Asus ZenBook 13’s 5,084, and both of those machines pack 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPUs. The MacBook Pro will only get faster as more apps are released that are optimized for the M1.