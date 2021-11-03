Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream features a rematch between the top two teams in Group B of the Champions League. The clubs faced off just two weeks ago in a thriller that saw Liverpool narrowly triumph over Atléti.

Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid channel, start time The Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream takes place today (Wednesday, November 3).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Los Colchoneros will be seeking payback when they head to Anfield. Over the last fortnight, Diego Simeone has likely been giving his club quite the tongue-lashing pep talk. The players should be plenty motivated, but they're down a few key roles. Antoine Griezmann, who scored both of his side's goals in the first game, is serving out his red card suspension. Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcos Llorente are both out with muscle injuries.

Simeone has all the offensive tools he needs to vie for the Champions League title, but is still seeking the right combinations in the back. Still, Atléti must feel more hopeful after seeing the Reds draw with Brighton over the weekend. They certainly need to make a good showing at Anfield, or they risk dropping behind Porto in the group standings.

Liverpool are also dealing with injuries, though supporters are breathing a sigh of relief after Jurgen Klopp said that Thiago and Fabinho have returned to training and are in contention against Atléti.

The attack, led by Mo Salah, has been absolutely lights out this season. Liverpool lead the Premier League scoring charts with 29 goals in 10 games, while their 11 goals in three Champions League matches is second only to Bayern Munich. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have also made strong contributions. So, scoring is not an issue. Defense is, as they learned against Brighton, when they were up two goals and ended up walking away with a draw rather than a win.

Will Los Colchoneros get their revenge at Anfield? We'll find out very soon in the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 4 p.m. ET. / 1 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.