Killer Deal: HP Laptop Sale Takes Up to 60% Off

HP makes some of the best laptops in the industry and if you're looking for a solid laptop deal to tide you over before Black Friday deals begin — HP has an awesome sale you won't want to miss.

For a limited time, HP is taking up to 60% off select laptops and desktops during its Fall Blowout Sale. Even better, desktops over $999 qualify for an extra 10% off via coupon code "DTFALLTEN". It's one of the best HP sales we've seen this year because it includes some of our favorite machines like the HP Envy 13t, which you can get with a 10th-gen Intel CPU for just $779.99.

HP Envy 13t: was $999 now $779.99

HP 15t Laptop: was $1,279 now $499.99

This HP laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Spend the extra $50 to upgrade to a 1080p LCD and it's still a solid buy at $549.99.View Deal

HP Envy x360 Laptop 15t: was $1,029 now $699.99

The rockstar of HP's sale is the $779 Envy 13t. This MacBook killer sports a 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 1080p LCD, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It can go heads on with other premium machines like the XPS 13 and the MacBook Air, yet manages to undercut both.

Also part of HP's sale is HP Envy X360 15t Laptop for $699.99 ($330 off). It features a swiveling hinge that lets you configure it in laptop, tablet, or standing mode for optimal productivity and flexibility. It boasts a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, a 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

HP's sale won't last long, so act fast to snag these killer deals.