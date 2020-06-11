Juventus vs AC Milan live streams: Start time, how to watch Coppa Italia

Juventus vs AC Milan start time The Juvetus vs Milan live stream coverage starts tomorrow (June 12), and begins a quarter-hour before kickoff, so tune in at 2:45 p.m. Eastern | 11:45 a.m. Pacific | 7:45 p.m. BST and 8:45 p.m. local time (CEST), so you've got things ready for when the game starts at the top of the hour.

We're a day away from Juvetus vs Milan live stream action. Yes, nearly four months after the Coppa Italia semi-finals began, its second leg is finally starting off.

All eyes are on Juve's star Cristiano Ronaldo, who gave his team a hyper-valuable away goal when converting an injury-time penalty the last time these two locked horns.

Juventus is trying to fix the wrongs of — gasp — failing to win its fifth Coppa cup in a row last season, while AC Milan hasn't been to the finals since Juventus beat them last year and they haven't won since 2003. Remember 2003? 50 Cent, R. Kelly and Sean Paul owned the charts, and everything was a lot less at-home.

Juve looks to possibly start Paulo Dybala, as Gonzalo Higuain isn't confirmed. Meanwhile, AC Milan's hoping it can ride the success of Ante Rebic (on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt).

Here's everything you need to know to watch a Juventus vs Milan live stream:

How to live stream Juventus vs AC Milan in Italy (for free!)

Italians don't just have some of the best food, they get to watch Juventus vs AC Milan for free. That's right, all they need is to hop on RAI Play (which has Android and iPhone/iPad/Apple TV apps) and connect a social media account for a free stream of this game.

This is while we in America, and others around the world, have to pay to watch it, just because we're not in Italy.

How can I use a VPN to watch Juventus vs AC Milan?

Away from home when Juventus vs AC Milan kicks odd? With a virtual private network (VPN) you don't need to buy a whole new streaming service to watch the match live and online, as a VPN can help you surf the web from anywhere in the world while disguising your location. That allows you to access the same streaming services overseas that you can when you're at home.

We've tested many different options to find the best VPN service, and our pick is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none when it comes to VPN options. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.View Deal

How to live stream Juventus vs AC Milan in the US

US cord-cutters have some options, but neither is as compelling as the free Italian stream (some folks have all the luck) only have one option: watching Juventus vs AC Milan on ESPN Plus, the monthly paid subscription service from the Worldwide Leader In Sports. ESPN Plus is $5 per month.

There's also Fubo TV, the $55 per month cable TV alternative that goes heavy on live sports action. While that offer wasn't as strong when leagues were mostly shuttered the Fubo TV free 7-day trial is a more compelling option now.

If you haven't cut the cord yet, look to see if your cable provider offers RAI Italia Nord America. This is the American version of the RAI channel that is broadcasting the Coppa Italia game back in Italy.

Coverage starts at 2:45 p.m. Eastern | 11:45 a.m. Pacific in the US.

How to live stream Juventus vs AC Milan in the UK

Brits get to watch the Juventus vs AC Milan match kick off the next chapter of the Coppa Italia semi-finals at 8pm BST tomorrow (Friday, June 12). The only catch? We can't even be sure that it will be shown on BT Sports, despite expectations suggesting it will.

Therefore Italians in the UK, stuck away from home at a time nobody wants to be, might want to consider a VPN to find a stream that's made for their home country.

If the game does show up on BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch Juventus vs AC Milan, plus a lot more.

If you can't watch Juventus vs AC Milan on BT Sport, there's always Bet365, where you can make an account and sign up. Sports gambling comes with all of its own issues, though, so we'd recommend keeping GambleAware.org bookmarked, for advice along the way.

How to live stream Juventus vs Milan in Canada

Canadian footballers will catch Juventus vs Milan live streams using FloFC. It costs $12.49 per month, and has apps all across the streaming ecosystem — including on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, unlike HBO Max — and provides streams of more than just Italian soccer, but MLS matches as well.

As explained in the above U.S. section, the Rai Italia Nord America channel is also on Canadian cable TV services. Look into your provider's packages to see if you get it, or if you can add it on.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to live stream Juventus vs Milan in Australia

Again, you can look for the RAI channel on traditional cable, but you're gonna need Kayo Sports if you already cut that cord.

Juventus vs AC Milan airs in Australia in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, June 13, at 5am AEST.