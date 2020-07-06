AC Milan vs Juventus live streams: Start time, how to watch Serie A 2020

AC Milan vs Juventus start time Milan vs Juventus live streams kick off at 3:45 p.m. Eastern tomorrow (July 7).

Are you ready for the AC Milan vs Juventus live stream? Yes, the biggest rivalry in Italian football is almost back again! A few short weeks separated from their first post-hiatus fixture, these squads are back again for seconds.

Juve manager Maurizio Sarri's gone on the record about how AC Milan will be a close, possibly difficult, matchup for his team. Lazio, which just lost 3-0 to Milan, agrees.

Yes, even though AC Milan enters with a bit of momentum, Juventus has gotten the better of them in their last six meetings. Milan is fighting to rank fifth in the Serie A this season, which would match their rank from last year.

We can't write this without mentioning Cristiano Ronaldo, as the 35-year-old continues to net goals and just helped push Juventus to a 4-1 win over Torino.

Here's everything you need to know to watch an AC Milan vs Juventus live stream:

How can I use a VPN to watch AC Milan vs Juventus?

Away from home when AC Milan vs Juventus kicks off? With a virtual private network (VPN) you don't need to buy a whole new streaming service to watch the match live and online, as a VPN can help you surf the web from anywhere in the world while disguising your location. That allows you to access the same streaming services overseas that you can when you're at home.

We've tested many different options to find the best VPN service, and our pick is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

AC Milan vs Juventus live streams in the US

America has one option for AC Milan vs Juventus: ESPN Plus. Currently $4.99 (and going up to $5.99 in August), ESPN Plus is the streaming service used to watch many (if not all) UFC fights.

If you haven't cut the cord yet, look to see if your cable provider offers RAI Italia Nord America. This is the American version of the RAI channel that is broadcasting the Coppa Italia game back in Italy.

Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern | 12:30 p.m. Pacific in the US.

Juventus vs AC Milan live streams in the UK

In the United Kingdom, AC Milan vs Juventus is on Premier Sports 1. That's available for £9.99 per month via either the standalone Premier Player or through pay TV like Sky.

However, Italians in the UK, stuck away from home at a time nobody wants to be, might want to consider a VPN to find a stream that's made for their home country.

AC Milan vs Juventus live streams in Canada

For a Juventus vs AC Milan live stream, Canadians need to get in da zone, or rather DAZN. The paid subscription service costs $20 per month and gets you a ton of sports action.

If you haven't cut the cord yet, Juventus vs Milan is also on TLN.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern.

AC Milan vs Juventus live streams in Australia

Again, you can look for the RAI channel on traditional cable, but you're gonna need Kayo Sports if you already cut that cord.

Juventus vs AC Milan airs in Australia in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, June 13, at 5am AEST.

AC Milan vs Juventus live streams in Italy

While Italians had the best luck for the Coppa Italia, AC Milan vs Juventus appears to be exclusive to DAZN.

AC Milan vs Juventus starts at 9:45 p.m. CEST.