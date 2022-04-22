iPhone 14 design leaks tease rounder Pro design and purple color options

The iPhone 14 Pro may get a unique design change compared to the other iPhone 14 models, if a new set of renders are to be believed. And what's more, the entire iPhone range could get Apple's fetching purple color option.

Let's tackle the iPhone 14 Pro design rumor first. According to Front Page Tech render artist Ian Zelbo, writing for AppleTrack, the Pro model could get more rounded corners on both its body and display. This change would be reserved for the standard Pro, though, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 base model and the rumored new iPhone 14 Max all missing out.

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

The reason for this design change would apparently be to make the radius of the display's corners look more like those of the rear camera bump, which is itself thought to be getting larger to make room for a new 48MP main camera sensor on the Pro models.

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

If you check out the back of the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, you'll see the corners of their bodies curve in the same way that those of the camera block do. That's not the case with the Pro models, though.

The iPhone 13 Pro (left) and iPhone 13. Compare how their camera modules and corners are slightly different shapes. (Image credit: Future)

If true, it would be another difference between the Pro and non-Pro models, joining the many others outlined in our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro preview.

Of course this time there'd also be a distinction between the standard Pro and the Pro Max, which seems surprising, but either way the new look is set to be shown on the Front Page Tech channel in the near future, so we'll watch with interest.

Purple color option and a new flash

In other iPhone 14 news, we may be getting a new purple color option to pick from, based on a deleted Weibo post seen by ShrimpApplePro and AppleTrack, plus Twitter user SaranByte.

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

According to the now-removed post, the standard iPhone 14 will come in Midnight, Starlight and Product Red hues, just like the iPhone 13, but with this new purple option and a sky blue tone replacing the current deeper blue.

For the Pro models, there will apparently be Graphite, Silver and Gold as usual, alongside a darker purple, likely with a matte finish like the others.

On top of this, there's supposedly going to be a new flash module design for the back camera array. The current iPhone flash contains two circular lenses within the overall circle of the module, but the new one will apparently feature two concentric circles instead. It's not clear why Apple would be making this change, though — if indeed it is.

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

There are plenty more design changes tipped for this year's iPhone beyond these latest rumors. For instance, we should also see thinner bezels around the display, plus a pill and punch-hole notch on the Pro models to replace the existing cutout.

We won't find out if these rumors are true for several more months, with Apple's new flagship range not expected until September. But in the meantime, be sure to check in on our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs for the latest news and leaks.