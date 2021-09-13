iPhone 13 last-minute leak allegedly confirms design

We're on the cusp of the iPhone 13's announcement at the Apple Event on September 14. The hype train is building and case manufacturer Spigen seemingly wanted to help.

The company posted an image to its Twitter, showing one of its new cases in a box. That box has an iPhone 13 render on it and the screen size designation. The former confirms the diagnonal lens layout on the non-Pro model. The latter indicates that the iPhone 13 will be roughly the same size as the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch display.

This case, called the Ultra Hybrid Mag, looks like its Magsafe-compatible. This case appears to be transparent, so you should be able to show off any of the new rumored iPhone 13 colors.

(Image credit: Spigen)

The thing to take away is that a last-minute case leak like this one is probably legit. Spigen is not in the business of making something that doesn't fit upcoming devices, especially when said devices launch very soon. This is also why dummy units can be good indicators, too.

As with any leak, legit or not, you should take the information with a grain of salt. Even though the iPhone 13 is right around the corner, the phone still isn't confirmed yet. But we presume this leak is on the money for now.

The iPhone 13 is expected to have a few upgrades over the iPhone 12, like a smaller notch, larger battery, new A15 Bionic processor and a more efficient 5G modem. A lot of what we've heard regarding improvements seem to be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Some of those include 120Hz displays, ultrawide camera enhancements and better telephoto capabilities.

Be sure to check out our iPhone 13 page for all the last-minute rumors and leaks, and see our Apple event page for everything we expect at the big showcase.