iPhone 13 colors: What the rumors say and our predictions

Of all the potential features for new iPhones, few topics draw as much attention as what colors Apple is planning for its future phones. And that's once again proving true with rumored iPhone 13 colors.

You can understand the fascination — while anticipated features like faster refreshing displays and better cameras mean improvements down the road, an iPhone's color is the first thing you see when you gaze at the new phone. It's also what you're going to be staring at for the entire time you own your iPhone. So settling on the right iPhone colors is a key part of making a good first impression for Apple.

When it comes to color and the iPhone 13, we're still in the early stages of rumors, even with the iPhone 13's fall release drawing closer with each passing day. We've heard a few rumblings about potential new colors, with some rumors more reliable than others. We expect to hear a lot more about potential colors as the iPhone 13 launch date approaches.

Still, that shouldn't stop us from taking what we've heard about iPhone 13 colors so far, combining that with how Apple's handled past iPhone releases and coming up with some predictions on what colors are in store for this fall's models. Here are our best iPhone 13 color guesses based on the latest rumors about Apple's new phones.

iPhone 13 colors: What we've heard so far

Unlike rumors about the display on the iPhone 13 Pro models, the shrinking notch across all four new iPhones, and the A15 processor that's likely to power this fall's phones, rumors about potential colors have been few and far between at this point. Still, there are a few rumblings you should pay attention to.

Space gray and graphite — mainstays in the rainbow of iPhone color offerings, especially for recent Pro models — could be replaced this fall, at least according to Max Weinbach, a well-regarded leaker. Weinbach has suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro would replace the graphite color included as an option the iPhone 12 Pro models with a black matte look instead. Think an iPhone that looks more black than gray with a matte finish.

Apple tried this before, with the iPhone 7. That 2016 release included a black matte design along with a glossy jet black option. That latter color was particularly susceptible to scuffs and scratches, which is probably why it was dropped for the iPhone 8.

Weinbach's color claims don't end with matte black. Back in March, the leaker also claimed Apple could add a bronze or orange option to the iPhone 13 Pro lineup. Weinbach hedged that claim, by saying the bronzish orange look was only an option Apple was considering, and that it might be dropped before Apple settled on the final iPhone 13 Pro colors.

There's one final rumor about a potential iPhone 13 color, though it seems to have dubious sourcing. Renders of a pink iPhone 13 have surfaced and certainly have got people talking about this bright new look for Apple's phones. But the source of the rumor — an online phone store — seems to have gotten it from a concept design for the iPhone 13 and not a leak that could be traced back to Apple, so don't start thinking pink just yet.

iPhone 13 colors: A look back at recent models

In a world where we're flooded with rumors about every aspect of the iPhone 13, that's a pretty paltry amount of hints about possible colors. But we can augment those details with our understanding about what Apple's done in the recent past with the colors of its smartphones.

Phones Colors iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Product [Red] iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Graphite, Silver, Gold, Pacific Blue iPhone 11 White, Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Product [Red] iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green iPhone XR White, Black, Blue, Coral, Yellow, Purple, Product [Red] iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Gold, Silver, Space Gray

Looking at the past three years of iPhone releases, you can see some patterns emerging when it comes to colors.

The standard and mini iPhone models usually opt for brighter colors, while things are more staid and business-like for the Pro phones.

Apple tends to stick with half-a-dozen colors for the standard and mini iPhones. White, black and Product [Red] options are the mainstays, while green and purple have some staying power, too.

There are generally fewer color options for the iPhone Pro models — three to four. And graphite, silver and gold tend to stick around year after year, with one wild card color.

iPhone 13 colors: What we're predicting

Taking all this into account, then, we can make some educated guesses as to what happen has planned for the iPhone 13 colors. These are subject to change, as more rumors about colors emerge.

Let's assume the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a half-a-dozen colors like the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR before them. Let's also assume that white, black and Product [Red] aren't going anywhere. After all the fuss Apple made with introducing a purple iPhone 12 model this spring, we'd assume that color will stick around for the new iPhones in the fall as well.

That leaves blue and green as the iPhone 12 colors that are potentially on the chopping block. You'd figure that Apple would change at least one of those colors for the iPhone 13 just to freshen things up. If it were up to me, I'd keep blue, but until we hear more from the rumor mill, let's tentatively count on that pink color replacing either blue or green, as flimsy as that possibility may look at this point. We wouldn't be upset if Apple were to take a cue from a concept design by Ian Zeibo, and produce an orange iPhone 13 that's reminiscent of the iPhone XR's coral option.

Moving to the iPhone 13 Pro, let's pencil in the black matte color option, and not just because Weinbach has tipped it, but because Apple is also dropping space gray as a color for some accessories. Gold and silver seem like well-established colors, while the fourth slot — currently Pacific Blue — seems to shift with each iPhone release. We'll assume the bronze color takes that spot for the iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13 colors: When we'll know what Apple chooses

iPhone 13 colors will remain unknown until there's an Apple executive on stage in front of a giant slide that shows off the new options this fall. However, you can expect additional rumors to leak out between now and then.

With production reportedly underway, expect leakers in Apple's supply chain to tease out more iPhone 13 details including the potential colors the new models will appear in. Accessory makers are notoriously chatty, too, so the minute they get any hint as to what colors they should plan for, you're going to be reading about it online.

In other words, there are a few more months to go before the iPhone 13 colors become obvious to all. But expect more hints between now and then.