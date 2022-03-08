The iPhone 13 goes green — see the new colors now

Apple is going green… and greener. New iPhone 13 colors just launched during the March 8 Apple Event following speculation the flagship would offer a new finish. Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will now come in green hues.

The new iPhone 13 color doesn’t come as a complete surprise. In April of last year Apple added a purple option to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models. And like the purple iPhone 12, the green iPhone 13 appears pitched for the spring season. But only the standard iPhone 12 came in purple — this time the iPhone 13 Pro models also have a new color.

Called Alpine Green on the iPhone 13 Pro and simply “green” on the iPhone 13, customers will be able to order the new iPhone 13 colors as of Friday March 11. The green phones will then become available on Friday March 18.

(Image credit: Apple)

The green phone costs the same starting price as all other iPhone 13 colors: $699 for the iPhone 13 mini, $799 for the iPhone 13, $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro and $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, two of the best phones right now, earned their own identifying Sierra Blue color. It’s a beachy hue that, in our opinion, conceded nicely with Apple’s California Streaming event theme this past September. We didn’t expect Apple to add another finish to the Pro lineup, but we’re pleasantly surprised by the subtle, somewhat-muted matte green.

Now the non-Pro iPhone 13 models have an exclusive color too. While the phones also come in pink, blue, midnight (black), starlight (aluminum white/silver) and red, picking up an iPhone 13 in the new vibrant green will let others know you're sporting the latest iPhone flagship. Just make sure to pair it with one of the best iPhone 13 cases that’s clear or at least somewhat transparent.

Be sure to check out our iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Pro comparison to see which phone is right for you, and we won't judge you if you factor the new color in your decision.