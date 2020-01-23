iPhone 12 may come in blue: Here’s your first look

We've been hearing a lot about the different features Apple is planning for its next round of smartphones thanks to the steady drumbeat of iPhone 12 rumors that's been growing since the iPhone 11 lineup arrived. But we haven't heard too much about the colors Apple is planning for this fall's iPhones.

Let's rectify that with a rumor that emerged this week. Smartphone leaker Max Weinbach told the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel that a navy blue color scheme is coming to the iPhone 12 as a replacement for the Midnight Green option currently available for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In a subsequent video trumpeting the leak, EverythingApplePro suggests that Midnight Green will only be an option for the Pro models in the iPhone 12 lineup.

As far as iPhone rumors go, it's not the most intricately sourced one we've ever heard. Weinbach was responsible for last week's big reveal about rumored Galaxy S20 specs, but as AppleInsider notes in its report on this Navy Blue rumor, there have some notable rumor misses to go with the rumor hits.

Nevertheless, color remains an important part of how Apple sets its iPhones apart ever since the fall 2018 releases unleashed a rainbow of color options for the iPhone XR. That trend continued last fall when the iPhone 11 featured half-a-dozen colors while Midnight Green joined Gold, Space Gray and Silver as your iPhone 11 Pro colors.

Apple last released a blue iPhone with 2018's iPhone XR, but the Navy Blue option — if it exists — figures to be a bit more muted, especially if it's headed to the Pro versions of the iPhone 12.

Based on earlier rumors, we're expecting as many as four iPhone 12 models to come out this fall. And that's not counting the iPhone SE 2, which could arrive as early as March, with mass production on that less expensive phone reportedly starting next month.