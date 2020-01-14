Massive Galaxy S20 leak reveals all the new camera features and up to 16GB of RAM

After we got our first alleged real-life look at the Galaxy S20, a massive series of leaks have painted a picture of the new flagship's internal specs. This includes lots of information about the phone’s cameras, as well as rumors about things like the battery, display and memory.

First off, the cameras. Thanks to leaks from an unknown source in possession of an S20, (via XDA Developers ) we have detailed specs for the S20 and S20 Plus versions of the new phone.

Galaxy S20 camera specs

The basic sensors include a 12MP main camera, a 64MP secondary camera and a third sensor of unknown resolution (although we know its a Samsung ISOCell S5K2LA sensor). There's also a fourth unknown sensor, and a 10MP selfie camera on the front. One of these unknown sensors features a 3x optical zoom lens that maxes out at 30x hybrid.

As we’ve seen from the recent pictures, there are six slots in the camera bump on the back of the S20. In addition to the four cameras, there’s the flash module (the same one from the S10 and Note 10) in the top right corner, and a hole for a microphone in the bottom right, since the S20 Plus will feature the same Zoom-in microphone feature seen on the Note 10.

Smart Selfie Angle

A new software feature has also been discovered: Smart Selfie Angle. This automatically changes your front-facing camera’s image from a standard angle shot to a wide angle shot when the phone detects more than one person in the image. Since there’s only a single camera on the front, we can assume that Samsung’s changed the lens on its normal 10MP selfie camera, and is using software magic to crop the image and make it look like a normal angle lens when needed.

8K video with Single Take photos

Other assorted features confirmed by XDA Developers’ source are the 8K@30FPS max video quality, and video evidence of Single Take photo mode. This mode lets you pan around the environment while the phone records video and takes what it considers the best still shots for you simultaneously, before you can review the images in the gallery. This apparently works with selfies, too.

The returning Pro Video mode, which enables users to control additional settings but has been missing from Samsung phones since the Galaxy S9, is confirmed to be present. But Director’s View, the rumored feature to record a scene with all available cameras and then swap between the footage, isn’t. It’s unlikely Samsung’s cancelled this feature since it appears in the code for its camera app, so it's possible that it'll arrive after the phone's February launch.

No quad HD 120Hz display?

This wasn’t the only leak to happen of late. Ice Universe recently took to Twitter to claim that Samsung is definitely not using a wide quad HD (WQHD) 120Hz display for the S20 series. They therefore claim the S20 will use either an FHD 120Hz display, or a FHD or WQHD 60Hz display.

This is unfortunate -- a QHUD 120Hz panel would almost certainly be class leading, but now there’s a chance Samsung will be quickly surpassed whichever other option it picks. For example, OnePlus is due to reveal more about its own 120Hz panel soon, and given the existing OnePlus 7 Pro has a QHD 90Hz display, it’s likely that it won’t be taking a step back on resolution.

It can now be said with certainty that Samsung has cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option of the Galaxy S20 series, leaving only FHD 60Hz, FHD 120Hz, WQHD 60Hz. this means that we can't have the best resolution and the best refresh rate at the same time. What is your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/GaYJuOubw8January 14, 2020

Up to 16GB of RAM

Furthermore, XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach had a leak to reveal about the memory specs of the S20 Ultra, the range topping version of the S20 series. He claims that it will have 12GB or 16GB of RAM , 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage, and an SD card storage option of up to 1TB extra.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB. It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option. 108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide. 5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min.January 13, 2020

As for its cameras, he again repeats the rumor that it will include a 108MP main sensor, a 48MP 10x optical sensor and a 12MP ultra wide sensor. Finally, he again back up older leaks that the S20 Ultra will use a 5000-mAh battery, and will be compatible with 45W fast charging, achieving a 0 to 100% charge in 74 minutes. These specs were backed up by MySmartPrice , who worked with another notable leaker, Ishan Agarwal .

While the news about the display is disappointing, the S20 is shaping up to be one of Samsung's best phones based on these leaks, and a big leap forward from the already excellent S10 series.