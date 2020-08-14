Introducing the Ultimate Home Office Awards presented by Tom's Guide!

Working from home has become the new normal for millions around the globe, meaning that finding the right technology to stay productive is more important than ever. That's where the Ultimate Home Office Awards comes in.

Presented by Tom's Guide, the Ultimate Home Office Awards will highlight the very best in work-from-home hardware and software, ranging from laptops and desktops to webcams and video-conferencing tools. Not only will our picks honor the companies doing great work during an unprecedented time — they'll also provide a handy guide to the devices you need to build a home office that you'll look forward to doing work in.

The Ultimate Home Office Awards will spotlight the best tech you can find for working from home in more than 20 categories, including laptops, office chairs, monitors, desks, headsets and modems.

Tom's Guide is dedicated to helping you find the products that make your life easier, and we're more committed to that mission than ever now that many are setting up large meetings remotely or jugging major projects while taking care of a family. Winners for the Ultimate Home Office Awards will be announced in December 2020, and submissions are open now.

How to enter the Ultimate Home Office Awards

Are you a vendor with a great product for remote workers? You can submit to the Ultimate Home Office Awards by filling out the submission form right here. Submissions are open until September 30 at 11:59pm ET.

For more information, be sure to check out our Ultimate Home Office Awards FAQ.