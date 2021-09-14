Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream — how to watch Champions League online

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream should be a highlight of Matchday 1 of the group stage of Champions League 2021/22 action. However, these two grand old teams both have major selection dilemmas ahead of the game, so it's anyone's guess how they actually line up.

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on Galavision, Univision NOW or TUDN via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Paramount Plus.

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport Extra

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Real Madrid's situation is particularly bleak. For starters, first teamers Gareth Bale, David Alaba, Toni Kroos and Luka Jovic are all doubtful; all missed Sunday's win against Celta Vigo and none is likely to feature here.

Eyes are also on Ferland Mendy, who isn't likely to play (though that hasn't stopped speculation). Mendy's been recovering from an undisclosed injury that's kept him off the pitch since last season. His appearance in this game should be in doubt, even though some see it as possible.

Finally, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has a decision to make whether or not to keep in Miguel Gutierrez. Marcelo may be brought in to replace him, as he's close to recovering from a muscle issue. But Gutierrez thrived against Celta Vigo, giving some weight to the argument that he should stay in.

Inter have fewer problems, but they're not trouble-free either. Defender Alessandro Bastoni has been nursing a thigh injury since earlier this month; If he's out, Inter's back field is likely to feature Federico Dimarco, Stefan De Vrij and MIlan Skriniar.

Up front, Edin Dzeko is expected to play, but there's doubt over whether he'll be partnered by Lautaro Martinez or Joaquin Correa.

How will group play go in the Champions League? You can find out by watching the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus or on a variety of networks including Galavision, Univision NOW and TUDN. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Blue + Best of Spanish TV combo (which is $40 per month) comes with more than 63 channels, including Universo. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including CBS Sports Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo and Universo Now.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream is broadcast on BT Sport via BT Sport Extra.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

DAZN is carrying the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.