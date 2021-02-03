Hurry! This gaming laptop deal just knocked over $300 off the Alienware M15 R3

If you're on the hunt for a powerful gaming laptop, we've got you covered. With Presidents Day sales in full swing, now is the time to snatch up some great deals.

Right now, Dell has the Alienware M15 R3 on sale for $1,543.49. That's $306 off, making it one of the lowest prices we've seen so far. This hot offer also beats Amazon's $1,549 price for the same model/configuration.

Alienware M15 R3: was $1,849 now $1,543 @ Dell

The M15 R3 is an impressive gaming machine. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Geforce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD. It's now $306 off. View Deal

The Alienware M15 R3 rivals the famous Razer Blade 15, with its appealing design and an incredibly powerful gaming potential. Similar to other flagship gaming laptops on the market, this model features a 15.6 inch Full HD display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz, a decent 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a powerful Intel Core i7-10750H CPU.

With its surprisingly powerful GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, you can indulge in the stunning visuals of some of the year's best PC games, including Hades, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and Ori & the Will of the Wisps.

The Alienware M15 R3's SSD will let you enjoy quick loading speeds, though if you’re a fan of memory-heavy AAA games such as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, 512GB might not be enough, since CoD needs a whole 125GB of storage space to just to install.

One thing to note, however, is the battery life. While a short battery life is a common occurrence in all gaming laptops, this Alienware M15 R3 has a battery life of less than three hours. So make sure to keep it plugged in for your sake.

Of course, the star of the show is definitely Alienware's famous futuristic design, resembling, well, a UFO. The back of this sleek machine has Alienware's signature glowing alien logo. This particular model comes in a darker gray shade called "Dark Side of the Moon". And with its customizable RGB backlit keyboard, who's not going to love this beautiful gaming laptop.

