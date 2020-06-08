MacBook Air deal drops Apple's new laptop to $899

Apple's current-gen MacBook Air features a new keyboard, longer battery life, and a lower price. For a limited time, Amazon is making Apple's entry-level laptop even cheaper thanks to these excellent MacBook deals.

Currently, Amazon has the MacBook Air 2020 on sale for $899.99. That's $100 off and the cheapest MacBook Air 2020 deal we've seen. Need more storage? Amazon also has the MacBook Air 2020 (512GB) model on sale for $1,199.99.

MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which sports keys that actually feel great to type on. It's now $100 off, which is the best MacBook Air 2020 deal we've seen. View Deal

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,119 @ Amazon

Need more storage? Amazon also has the MacBook Air 2020 with a Core i5 CPU and 512GB SSD on sale for $1,199. That's $100 off and the cheapest price for this step-up model. View Deal

The new MacBook Air 2020 has everything we've ever wanted in a Mac laptop. The most noticeable updates are the addition of a 10th-gen Intel CPU and the increased storage capacity from 128GB to 256GB. (Apple usually offers just 128GB on its base models). The base model packs a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina display, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we loved the laptop's new Magic Keyboard. The keys feature 1 millimeter of travel, which is improved from the 0.7mm from last year's keys. That makes a huge difference, so you don't feel like you're slamming your digits against metal.

For everyday tasks, the Core i3 CPU should suffice. In our tests, we split our screen with a dozen Safari tabs and a 1080p YouTube video with no slowdowns or stutter. We wish it were a bit faster for the price, but for now — this is the best MacBook for most people.

It's likely we won't see a better MacBook Air 2020 deal till Amazon Prime Day, so get this MacBook Air deal while you can.