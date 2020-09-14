Hurry! Galaxy Note 20 deal saves you $200 and it's selling out fast

The Galaxy Note 20 is the complete package. It's got an amazing display, blazing-fast processor, and it's the most affordable phone in Samsung's new Note 20 lineup.

For a limited time, Amazon has the unlocked Galaxy Note 20 on sale for $799.99. That's $200 off and one of the best Galaxy Note 20 deals we've seen so far. If you have the money to spend, Amazon also has the unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on sale for $999.99. It's also at an all-time price low. ( We doubt these prices will be significantly cheaper come Amazon Prime Day, which makes these Note 20 deals a safe bet).

Unlocked Galaxy Note 20: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Note 20 is one of the best Android phones on the market. It sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED (2400x1080) display, blazing fast Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Amazon has the unlocked model on sale for $799.99, which is the best Galaxy Note 20 deal we've seen to date. View Deal

Unlocked Note 20 Ultra: was $1,299 nw $1,099 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ie the smartphone to get when you want the best Android phone and have the deep pockets to pay for it. It features a pro-level camera with a 108MP sensor and 50x zoom; the ability to stream Xbox games, and a huge 6.9-inch OLED screen with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. It's $200 off and at an all-time price low. View Deal

You can't go wrong with either phone — both are Editor's Choice picks — so it really comes down to how much you can afford to spend. That said, the Galaxy Note 20 is one of the best Android phones you can buy for under a grand. It sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED (2400x1080) display, blazing fast Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get three rear cameras at 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8), 64MP telephoto with 3x lossless zoom (ƒ/1.8), and 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2). Up front is a 10MP (ƒ/2.2) lens.

While all of that sounds nice on paper, we love how it all comes together to deliver one of the best smartphones experiences you can get for under $1,000. In our Galaxy Note 20 review, our review unit tore through all tasks, from running demanding games to taking notes while streaming YouTube or music from Spotify. The 865 Plus' overclocked GPU delivers buttery-smooth gameplay, making the Note 20 a suitable device for gaming.

While the Galaxy Note 20 lacks the 108MP sensor and 50x Space Zoom capability of the pricier Note 20 Ultra, its triple-lens camera stack still produces excellent results all around. In fact, it routinely equals — if not trumps — the iPhone 11 Pro in several side-by-side comparisons.

In terms of battery life, we got about 9 hours and 38 minutes of usage in our battery test. Add the S Pen (included) with its new features and you've got a killer smartphone.