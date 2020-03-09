Hurry! Cheap MacBook Air deal slashes price to $699 at Best Buy

The 2017 MacBook Air is the cheapest Apple laptop you can buy. During Amazon Prime Day, this laptop dropped to an all-time low of $699. Best Buy is bringing back that epic deal for a limited time.

Currently, you can get the 2017 Apple MacBook Air on sale for $699. That's $300 off and the cheapest Mac laptop you can get. You must log into your My Best Buy account to see this price and take advantage of this deal. (Membership is free).

2017 MacBook Air: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Macbook Air (2017) is a powerful, pretty laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, an integrated Intel HD Graphics 6000 card, 8 GB RAM and a 128 GB SSD. It also has a comfortable keyboard and plenty of ports.

Yes, the Macbook Air is a few years old, but it's a fan-favorite laptop, thanks partially to its excellent keyboard. Newer Macbook Airs have been plagued with keyboard issues. In many cases, the spacebar starts to malfunction; in worst-case scenarios, the entire keyboard stops working. The Macbook Air that's currently on sale, in contrast, has a rock-solid typing apparatus.

Another memorable feature of the 2017 MacBook Air is its magnetic charging cord. The magnetic cable snaps into place and prevents your laptop from flying off your desk in the event that someone steps or tugs on the charging cord.

This MacBook Air also benefits from having full-size USB ports and an SD Card slot, amenities you won't find on newer MacBooks.

If you're an Apple fan — or have been wanting to become one — this is about as cheap as Apple laptops get.