Cheap XPS 13 deal at Dell slashes price to $783

XPS 13 deals are pretty common, but today's XPS 13 deal is hands-down the best we've seen.

For a limited time, Dell has its 2019 Dell XPS 13 (7390) for $783.99. Traditionally priced at $1,199, that's a generous $416 off and the best XPS 13 deal we've ever seen. (We likely won't see a price this low till the next Amazon Prime Day). We're especially big fans of this deal because of the laptop's spec sheet.

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell

This model on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an excellent configuration for just about anyone.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved the machine's slim design and overall excellent performance. We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which gives users more screen real estate to get their work done.

In terms of performance, the Whiskey Lake CPU let us stream Netflix while also alternating through 25 additional Google Chrome without so much as a hiccup.

Unfortunately, no Dell coupons work with this XPS 13 deal, but it's still an amazing price either way.