Cheap MacBook Air deal at Best Buy drops price to $849

Best Buy is kicking off the new week with a series of excellent MacBook Air deals.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the 2019 Apple MacBook Air (128GB) on sale for $849.99. That's $250 off and tied with our Cyber Monday mention as the cheapest MacBook Air deal we've ever seen. Need more storage space? Best Buy also the 2019 Apple MacBook Air (256GB) on sale for $1,049.99. That's the second-best cheap MacBook Air deal we've seen for this model. These are prices you're not likely to see again till Amazon Prime Day.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users offering ample power for everything from work to streaming. Best Buy has the base 128GB model on sale for $849, which is the cheapest MacBook Air deal we've ever seen. This price is valid on the Gold model only. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

If you need more storage space, Best Buy has the MacBook Air (256GB) on sale for $1,049.99. That's the second-cheapest price we've ever seen for this model. View Deal

The MacBook Air is a solid entry level laptop for just about everyone. It's one of the best laptops you can buy, especially at this price. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5-8210Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In our 2019 MacBook Air review, we were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and overall performance. Its Core i5 CPU was able to stream a 1080p YouTube video while keeping 13 Chrome tabs open without a single hiccup.

This cheap MacBook Air deal is part of Best Buy's bigger sale. Take advantage of them now before prices increase.